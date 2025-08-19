This ultra-light night vision gadget captures colour in total darkness – and doesn’t use IR

AKASO, best known for producing some of the most affordable action cameras on the market, has just launched its most intriguing outdoor gadget yet.

The Sight-300 is a full-colour digital night vision monocular designed to work in conditions as dark as starlight, without using infrared (IR) light.

Following the crowdfunding success of its AKASO Seemor 200 smart binoculars, the company's new night vision tool is aimed at wildlife watchers, night hikers, and backcountry explorers who want clear, covert visuals in the dark without the green haze and IR glare common to older systems.

(Image credit: Akaso)

Where traditional night vision gear relies on IR illumination, the Sight-300 uses a large 1/1.79-inch CMOS sensor, F/1.0 lens, and AKASO’s quad-core AI-ISP image engine to pull colour and clarity out of near-darkness, specifically down to 0.001 lux, which is equivalent to starlight with no moon.

That means you can see and film clearly without giving away your position, making this a handy bit of kit for observing nocturnal animals or moving stealthily through a forest at night.

The AI engine isn’t just a buzzword either: AKASO claims it works to reduce motion blur, eliminate grain, and restore up to 99% colour accuracy, so you’re seeing rich detail, not noise.

Designed for movement (or mounting to your helmet)

Weighing just 260g, the Sight-300 is helmet-compatible, comes with modular mounting rails, and can record footage at up to 4K 30fps in daylight or 2K 60fps at night, with 8× digital zoom for good measure.

Two viewing modes – "Observation Mode" and "Action Mode" – let you toggle between static clarity and motion stability, while a wide-angle 120° capture lens and a 60° field-of-view display give you strong situational awareness.

(Image credit: Akaso)

It’s also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, features a hot-swappable 3,250mAh battery, and connects via Wi-Fi for remote viewing or live-streaming through AKASO’s companion app.

The AKASO Sight-300 will launch first on Kickstarter later this year, with first shipments expected in November 2025.

Pricing is TBA, but if the brand’s past products are anything to go by, it’s likely to undercut premium alternatives by a fair margin.

Visit AKASO for more info.