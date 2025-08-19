This ultra-light night vision gadget captures colour in total darkness – and doesn’t use IR
The brand behind some of the best budget action cams is back with a featherweight night vision device that shoots in 4K and works hands-free
AKASO, best known for producing some of the most affordable action cameras on the market, has just launched its most intriguing outdoor gadget yet.
The Sight-300 is a full-colour digital night vision monocular designed to work in conditions as dark as starlight, without using infrared (IR) light.
Following the crowdfunding success of its AKASO Seemor 200 smart binoculars, the company's new night vision tool is aimed at wildlife watchers, night hikers, and backcountry explorers who want clear, covert visuals in the dark without the green haze and IR glare common to older systems.
Where traditional night vision gear relies on IR illumination, the Sight-300 uses a large 1/1.79-inch CMOS sensor, F/1.0 lens, and AKASO’s quad-core AI-ISP image engine to pull colour and clarity out of near-darkness, specifically down to 0.001 lux, which is equivalent to starlight with no moon.
That means you can see and film clearly without giving away your position, making this a handy bit of kit for observing nocturnal animals or moving stealthily through a forest at night.
The AI engine isn’t just a buzzword either: AKASO claims it works to reduce motion blur, eliminate grain, and restore up to 99% colour accuracy, so you’re seeing rich detail, not noise.
Designed for movement (or mounting to your helmet)
Weighing just 260g, the Sight-300 is helmet-compatible, comes with modular mounting rails, and can record footage at up to 4K 30fps in daylight or 2K 60fps at night, with 8× digital zoom for good measure.
Two viewing modes – "Observation Mode" and "Action Mode" – let you toggle between static clarity and motion stability, while a wide-angle 120° capture lens and a 60° field-of-view display give you strong situational awareness.
It’s also IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, features a hot-swappable 3,250mAh battery, and connects via Wi-Fi for remote viewing or live-streaming through AKASO’s companion app.
The AKASO Sight-300 will launch first on Kickstarter later this year, with first shipments expected in November 2025.
Pricing is TBA, but if the brand’s past products are anything to go by, it’s likely to undercut premium alternatives by a fair margin.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
