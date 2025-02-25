Lift Foils’ latest eFoil is so quiet, you’ll hear the ocean calling
The LIFT5 and LIFTX make riding waves cooler, quieter, and more effortless than ever
If you've ever dreamt of carving across the water like a futuristic aquatic hoverboarder, Lift Foils' latest launch is about to make that dream smoother, smarter, and – most importantly – even more thrilling.
The brand has recently unveiled the LIFT5 and LIFTX, two new eFoils designed to redefine the foiling experience with cutting-edge engineering, a surf-inspired aesthetic, and, in the case of the LIFTX, an all-new hybrid category that merges electric power with the agility of traditional surf foiling.
Touted as the quietest eFoil ever, the LIFT5 features a lighter, more streamlined board, one-touch startup, and a tool-free Lift Connect System (LCS) that makes setup ridiculously easy.
Safety and durability have also taken center stage with a double-walled battery, real-time monitoring, and built-in cooling to ensure a smooth, worry-free ride.
"The LIFT5 is not just a progression, it’s a revolution," said Lift Foil co-founder and CEO Nick Leason. "It’s the first eFoil to come standard with a click-in battery, toolless and wireless assembly, and touch-free, integrated in-line cooling."
Then there’s the LIFTX, an innovative eFoil that blurs the line between powered eFoiling and traditional surf foiling.
Designed with legendary shaper Sean Ordoñez, it blends ultralight construction with a surfboard-inspired feel, allowing riders to seamlessly switch between motorized cruising and pure wave-powered carving.
Both the LIFT5 and LIFTX will be available for pre-order starting today, February 25, with prices starting from $14,499 (approx. £11,493/ AU$22,845). For more details, head over to Lift Foil and prepare to ride the future of foiling.
