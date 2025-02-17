This new Jackery power station charges in under two hours – and it’s the lightest in its class

Jackery’s latest portable power station, the Explorer 2000 v2, is set to redefine what we expect from portable energy solutions. With an ultra-fast charging time and a significantly lighter design, this new model is primed to be an essential companion for campers, off-grid enthusiasts, and anyone needing reliable backup power at home.

The showstopper feature certainly is the charging speed. The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 fully charges via AC power in just 1.7 hours, putting many competitors to shame. If you’re in a hurry, you can activate flash charging via the Jackery app, which brings the battery up to 80% in a mind-boggling 52 minutes.

Thanks to its solar capabilities, it’s also an ideal option for those who want a renewable energy solution. Similarly to its smaller sibling, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2, the new model can be fully charged off-grid using Jackery’s SolarSaga modules. And for added versatility, it can also be charged via a 12V car connection.

Weighing in at just 17.5 kg, Jackery claims the Explorer 2000 v2 is the lightest and most compact 2 kWh LiFePO4 power station. The secret to this dramatic weight reduction is the company’s Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology, inspired by innovations in the automotive industry.

Beyond its size and speed, Jackery’s latest power station is built for longevity and safety. Featuring AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0, the Explorer 2000 v2 integrates no less than 62 protective mechanisms to ensure efficient power management and enhanced device safety.

The battery is also designed for long-term reliability, offering a 10-year lifespan under daily use. Even after 4,000 full charge cycles, the battery retains at least 70% of its original capacity, making it a solid investment for anyone needing a dependable portable power source.

The Explorer 2000 v2 is available now at Jackery. From February 13 to 20, the company is offering an exclusive Early Bird offer for £999, down from its RRP of £1,399. The company is also offering a solar generator bundle (which includes a 200W SolarSaga module) for £1,299 instead of the usual £1,999. US and AU price and availability TBC.