Best road bike 2019: serious but affordable carbon and steel bicycles

With the rise in popularity of cycling, and the Tour de France on now you might be feeling inspired to take up a new weekend hobby, or going your mates in making the commute to work somewhat healthier? If that's the case, you might want to know what's the best road bike to buy…

To get yourself off to the best possible start, you'll want to think about investing in a high-quality machine. We're here to help you find the best road bike for you, so whilst you may not have spotted all of these on the Tour of Britain trail, they're the best road bikes that offer close to pro spec, at a price that's affordable.

The tech in the best road bikes has improved at such a rate, and cycling has become so much more popular, that previously out of reach carbon speed machines and pro-spec peloton-punishers are now available at entry-level prices.

All of the road bikes we recommend will cost you £2,000 or less. So there’s nothing like Team INEOS‘ new £12k Pinarello. Yes, we know even 2k is not pocket change, but the handling of these commute and sportive-friendly road bikes more than justifies the cost. We've picked bikes that'll get you to work without leaving you aching, and that'll go at speed and take on hills, without endangering newcomers to the road bike world.

Best road bikes: what you need to know

Road cycling can be pretty daunting if your usual jaunt is a pedal along a flat cycle path to the local pub. The terrain can make the ride uncomfortable, and quite frankly the old road bike in the back of your shed isn't going to cut it in today's world of wind tunnel-tested carbon fibre rockets and lightweight aluminium frames.

Having a decent road bike will help make the ride easier and more comfortable, and as we mentioned, now is a great time to pick up a pretty good road bike for £2,000 or less.

The frame material is the main reason for this, but be warned: we have found that as frame technology has improved over the years (particularly those of the carbon fibre variety), the finishing kit that completes the bike (gears, wheels, brakes, saddles etc.) has suffered.

You need to look at the whole package. If you opt for a more expensive carbon, be sure to check out the wheels, groupset (gears and brakes) and finishing kit (saddle, bar tape and cabling), as often manufacturers will balance the books by scrimping on these fittings.

For example, an entry-level groupset such as Shimano's Tiagra or Comapagnolo's Veloce may not endure a long sportive or timed weekend ride as well as other brands, but for those simply looking to rack up the miles on gentler rides or take it easy during a friendly competition, this may not be such an issue.

The same can be said for wheelsets. Ideally, the lighter and stiffer the wheel, the better for speed and handling. But don't forget this will typically mean a compromise in comfort and budget.

Similarly, the geometry of a frame and its construction will greatly affect the way it performs and handles. A racy geometry - the angles of the tubes that make up the frame - can be a pain on longer rides, despite performance gains. A fact that's well worth considering if you're simply looking to add a little swag to your daily commute.

In short, that ultra, super-lightweight frame that has been tested in a wind tunnel to within an inch of its life might sound like a good idea, but the overall package may not represent good value.

You also need to think about whether a carbon frame road bike is even the best for you. Most cheaper road bikes are carbon frame, but do note that cheaper carbon tends to flex under load and can also be less comfortable and more brittle than their steel or aluminium-framed counterparts.

With all this in mind, we've collated a list of brilliant road bikes that represent excellent value across the board - from their tyres to their top tubes. Ultimately, it pays to do some research, and our countdown of the best bikes for around the £2,000 mark is the ideal starting point. If we say so ourselves.

The best road bikes in order of preference

1. Specialized Roubaix Elite The most comfortable race bike and hence, for many riders, the best Specifications Frame: Fact10r Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: DT R470 Disc Finishing Kit: Specialized Reasons to buy + Suspension-enabled frame + Durable components + Disk brakes Reasons to avoid - Spec is a bit stingy for the price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Named after the infamously gruelling Paris to Roubaix Challenge, this intelligent road bike features the marque's new Future Shock cartridge, which gives a staggering 20mm of vertical stem and bar movement to soak up bumps.

The frame and headset are chunky but it doesn't feel like a particularly heavy bike and those oversized elements are only put in place to house the clever suspension system. Although discreet, there's a noticeable difference in the way the handlebars and stem miraculously iron over imperfections in the road, while the squishy seatpost makes arduously long sportives slightly less painful.

The addition of tried-and-tested DT R470 wheels means it remains a fast ride and that Fact10r frame is stiff and pointy, nicely transferring power through the wheels. Of course, those with bicycle Spider senses will likely argue that the additional damping effects power transfer and handling but we struggled to find those flaws.

Plus, the Shimano 105 gearing and brakes is a bit stingy for a bike at this price point, but you're really paying for that brilliantly clever frame. In our humble opinion, it's a race bike that doesn't punish the spine, wrists and arse like its carbon fibre brethren. And that's a very good thing.

BMC Teammachine SLR03 ONE 2019

2. BMC Teammachine SLR03 One A great value, pro-proven Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 22 Speed Wheels: Mavic CXP Black Finishing Kit: BMC, VL, Shimano, Vittoria Reasons to buy + It's sexy, cheap and fast as feck Reasons to avoid - Not flashy Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

After gathering years of data from BMC's pro riders, the Swiss company has created a bike that boasts all of the performance benefits of carbon fibre (speed, light weight, great power transfer) without being overtly uncomfortable.

This is great for amateur riders or those looking to push their cycling to the next level, as it means you get the speed required for bossing local sportives, but with a hint of comfort for lengthier hobby rides.

Of course, BMC will sell you a far more expensive team racer but the finishing kit, gearing system and well though out frame on this Teammachine offer hints of the high life, without breaking the bank.

3. Canyon Roadlite CF 8.0 Best road bike/urban commute bike hybrid Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra 11 speed Wheels: DT Swiss E 1800 Spline DB Finishing Kit: Canyon, Tektro, Shimano Reasons to buy + Great riding position for city traffic + Feels comfortable and sturdy + ...But also nimble and quick Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Canyon is the German meister of packing as much bike as possible into as small a price and box as possible – their mail-order packaging is a masterclass in ruthless German efficiency when it comes to use of space, allied to speed and ease of setup.

Now, the more astute among you will have noted that there's something rather odd about this 'road bike' and that's because technically it isn't one; it's what is called a 'fitness bike'. However, that is a very stupid and un-catchy name for what is essentially a road bike with flat pedals (by default; obviously you can fit it with whatever you like) and flat bars. And it is fantastiche, as the Germans say.

For riding in town, I literally can't think of anything better than this bike. The riding position, forgiving frame and Fizik saddle give you great awareness and comfort but when you need to put the hammer down, it will accelerate in a way that is not unlike a road bike.

You get so much stuff here for £1,799 outlay (and that's currently discounted to £1,529!).

As well as very well-judged geometry, you get a carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra components, disk brakes and a DT Swiss E 1800 wheelset that's built to be speedy yet highly durable. Shipping is also included in the price, and takes under a week.

Canyon has ridiculously exacting standards for the component sourcing and manufacture of its bikes, and even employs Bluetooth torque wrenches in its factory in Koblenz.

Ridley Noah Ultegra Mix (Image credit: Ridley)

4. Ridley Noah Ultegra A carbon beauty that can withstand a variety of punishments Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra 11 speed Wheels: Forza RC31 Finishing Kit: Forza, FSA, Vittoria Reasons to buy + Beautifully styled + Mix use bike + Fast enough for racing Reasons to avoid - Heavier than other carbon bikes - It's called Noah Today's Best Deals Low Stock $2,559.99 View at Chain Reaction Cycles (US & Canada)

You've probably noticed that a couple of Tour de France podium finishers have been riding Ridley this year, not least Thomas de Gendt and his awesome Ridley Helium SLX.

This build isn't quite up therewith the pro spec model but it is far more affordable and can be used for a variety of cycling styles. The hardier carbon layup makes it good for weekend racing, as well as the daily commute.

The downside is weight, as this will feel slightly heavier than some of the more performance-focussed bikes out there, but it will be barely noticeable to most regular riders.

The use of Shimano 105 and Ultegra is top notch, as it keeps cost down but ensures super smooth gear changes with the added bonus of tried-and-tested reliability.

Eddy Merckx SanRemo76 Ultegra (Image credit: Eddie Mercx)

5. Eddy Merckx SanRemo76 Ultegra Race winning pedigree at a relatively affordable price Specifications Frame: SR76 Unidirectional carbon Groupset: Shimano Ultegra 11 speed Wheels: Fulcrum Racing 400 Finishing Kit: Selle Italia, Vittoria, Deda Reasons to buy + Optimised for speed + Great kit + Stealthy looks Reasons to avoid - It's not cheap Today's Best Deals Low Stock $2,589.99 View at Chain Reaction Cycles (US & Canada)

We highlighted a bit of Eddy Merckx in our Tour de France bikes you can actually buy feature, purely because there are very few experts on the subject with the winning pedigree of Merckx... if anyone knows how to build a high-performance bike, its The Cannibal.

This particular model is a homage to the success achieved by the man himself on the Milan-San Remo Spring Classic event, which he won seven times out of 10. It's fast, light and comfortable over those longer rides.

Despite the aerodynamically-tuned carbon frame, the bike comes with an excellent set-up that includes Shimano Ultegra gearing, a Deda cockpit and free-rolling Fulcrum Racing 400 rims. A winning formula that doesn't require professional sponsorship to obtain.

Felt AR5 (Image credit: Felt)

6. Felt AR5 A performance focussed machine for racing or speedy commutes Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 speed Wheels: Devox 30 carbon Finishing Kit: Felt, Grand Sport, Fizik Reasons to buy + Slippery as a greased eel + Accurate shifting + Carbon rims Reasons to avoid - By no means comfortable - Too fast for most Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you love carbon fibre, you've come to the right place because this wind tunnel tested beauty is absolutely dripping in the stuff.

The result is a featherweight speed machine that you'll be able to lift with one finger and packs a groupset that wouldn't look out of place amongst a professional pack of elite riders.

You'll pay for the privilege but this high-end stunner represents great value considering the tech that has been invested in the frame, carbon rims and Shimano's reliable 105 groupset.

Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport (Image credit: Specialized)

7. Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport Not cheap, but this is one of the fastest and most reliable road bikes around Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: DT Swiss R470 Finishing Kit: Shimano & Specialized Reasons to buy + Excellent frame + Durable components + Disc brakes Reasons to avoid - Basic wheels - Middling groupset for price Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Okay, so you'll have to bust the £2,000 budget here, but that smart investment buys some of the best frame technology found in the cycling game.

Specialized's FACT 9r carbon fibre construction is light and stiff, for improved straight line speed and inspiring greater downhill confidence, yet it manages to remain comfortable enough for longer rides.

The US-based company has refreshed its Tarmac line-up for 2019/2020, doing away with some of the more basic models. This means that even the entry level Disc Sport comes with improved rims, powerful disc brakes and a more performance orientated frame geometry than previous iterations.

Straight out of the box, this bike is built for lengthy sportives and heavy training usage but with a little more tweaking and outlay, it can easily transform into a pro-spec race-ready piece of kit.

8. Vitus Bikes ZX1 Aero Disc 105 (2018) Another carbon corker Specifications Frame: Carbon **Groupset** Shimano 105 11 Speed **Wheels** TBC **Kit** Vitus Reasons to buy + Seriously aero frame + Super stiff Reasons to avoid - Finishing kit isn't the best Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're after a ride that screams professionalism by incorporating an almost unhealthy amount of carbon fibre, this seriously slippery customer could well be the steed for you.

Vitus launched its original ZX1 models back in 1991, when it wasn't owned by Wiggle, and wowed the world with the first one-piece carbon moncoque frame to hit the market.

Things have changed a bit since then but the latest ZX1 aims to be equally as gob-smacking with its staggeringly pointy carbon frame, which harnesses the power of Kammtail tube profiles to enhance comfort but keep the rigidity that sprinters love.

It looks good enough to go up against the pro peloton and packs some powerful disc brakes for an additional tech bonus, yet it still costs under £2,000 at its base level spec – although you can go considerably more costly if you want more polished finishing kit and an increased bells 'n' whistles count.

9. Cannondale SuperSix EVO 105 Best VFM road bike frame Specifications Frame: Carbon **Groupset** Shimano 105 11 Speed **Wheels** Mavic Aksium **Finishing Kit** Selle Royal and Cannondale Reasons to buy + Sharpest ride around + Plenty of racing pedigree Reasons to avoid - Not the sexiest to behold Today's Best Deals $1,519.73 View at REI.com

The SuperSix EVO has long been the go-to brand for the UK cyclist who wants to blend serious lightweight performance with a price tag that doesn't require re-mortgaging the house.

This year's model has been tweaked ever so slightly with a new colourway and a slightly lighter and more aerodynamic frame but the same excellent riding experience is still present and very correct.

The entry-level model discussed here might not be finished with bags of aero touches and lightweight components, but the money goes towards that excellent frame, which boasts one of the best handling experiences on the market.

It's a beautifully reliable bike that will be handle a variety of levels of riding, from the occasional sportive to regular racing. It's also a template that can easily be improved upon down the line, with a few mods.

10. Giant Defy Advanced 3 (2017) Another great road bike for those who value a bit of comfort Specifications Frame: Composite Groupset: Shimano Tiagra 11 Speed Wheels: Giant SR2 Finishing Kit: Giant Reasons to buy + Disc brakes as standard + A handsome machine + Durable Reasons to avoid - Iffy Tiagra groupset Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Giant is often credited with leading the way in terms of creating long lasting, comfortable and great value road bikes and its Defy range is a great entry point to the brand.

This model is built with endurance and comfort in mind, so perhaps isn't as racy as others mentioned on this list, but flattened seat stays and a specially designed seat post are added to decrease road vibrations and keep the dreaded Numb Arse syndrome at bay for longer.

Powerful disc brakes are also thrown into the mix as standard, which is particularly impressive given this bike comes in at £1,549. These offer extra peace of mind in poor weather, even if they can be a bit of a faff to service.

Giant's finishing kit is also solid and will last years of heavy cycling before it gives up the ghost. Only Shimano's entry-level Tiagra groupset lets the package down – more discerning riders may find it can prove lazy to shift and a little unreliable, compared to more expensive offerings.

Vitus Vitesse Evo Team (Image credit: Vitus)

11. Vitus Vitesse Evo Team So good, you could race professionally on it Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Dura Ace 22 Speed Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Finishing Kit: Magic, Ritchey, Fizik Reasons to buy + Dura Ace precision shifting + The lightest bike in the Vitus range Reasons to avoid - Ultra-stiff ride can be harsh Today's Best Deals $2,939.98 View at Wiggle US

A few years back, online mega sports retailer Wiggle resurrected the French bicycle marque, Vitus. It's been inexorably improving its affordable but really rather good carbon racers ever since.

The Evo Team Road Bike is essentially what the professional Vitus outfit hop on when they go racing, so includes some seriously light and fast wheels, Shimano's precision Dura Ace groupset and a featherweight frame that is stiff and speedy.

It is a stunning looking thing too, with the shiny carbon frame accented with little red highlights and the Magic Cosmic Pro wheels giving off an air of authority.

However, this bike is not for the faint-hearted and absolutely speeds along the straights. The ultra-stiff frame might be a little unforgiving for those used to more comfortable machines, but the performance gains will be well worth it for anyone looking to take their cycling to the next level.

12. Canyon Ultimate CF SL Disc 8.0 Another great value road warrior from Deutschland Specifications Frame: Carbon Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: Mavic Aksium Disc Finishing Kit: Canyon & Fizik Reasons to buy + Solid all-rounder + Excellent build quality Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Canyon knows very well that you can easily achieve the perfect bike if you have 10 grand to spare but Canyon also knows that not everyone has that sort of dollar to blow.

Its CF SL range is light and durable, with the updated model boasting a Mavic Aksium Disc wheelset with powerful disc brakes, as well as robust Shimano 105 groupset and disc brake.

Canyon frames are naturally fast and pointy, designed with pro pelotons in mind, but the CF SL manages to blend in a soupçon of comfort, which is great for those with longer rides to undertake.

Pinnacle Arkose R2 2019

13. Pinnacle Arkose R2 (2019) Robust, gravel bike frame with ace roadworthiness Specifications Frame: Alloy Groupset: Shimano 105 11 Speed Wheels: WTB ST Finishing Kit: Pinnacle Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Although this hardy steel frame started life as an all-out gravel bike, Pinnacle have revised the recipe so it now has full compatibility for various wheel sizes (650B x 52C or 700C x 45mm), rear axle and Di2/cable gearing options, plus internal F+R dynamo light routing.

A super versatile all-rounder, the Arkose R2 will suit anyone who likes to subject their bike to punishment, or have an all-weather commute that requires something hardier than a flimsy carbon show pony.

Solid Shimano gearing, comfortable riding position, chunky tyres and a skinny aluminium frame all come part an parcel with this highly affordable machine.