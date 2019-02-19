Best bike rear lights 2019: LED tail lights to keep you safe on the roads

Why do you need the best bike rear light, or tail light if you're an American? Because it's winter and it gets dark early, and that means... peril on the highway! Not wanting to be alarmist, the nights are drawing in, mornings are dark, drivers are often sleepy and visibility is often poor on those dull, overcast days.

It's not all gloom and potential doom, though, as we've rounded up this bunch of exemplary, red-hued blinkers to light up your backside and make you fully visible from behind.

We’ve already brought you our pick of the best bike front lights for cycling, now it’s time to look backwards. These red-hued blinkers will light up your backside like a Christmas tree when darkness falls. They also let you join the growing ranks of cyclists who run a rear light regardless of whether it’s dark or not. After all, there’s no harm in getting on the front foot against inattentive motorists.

What is the best rear light for your bike?

For sheer weight of features, it is difficult to top the Garmin Varia Radar but but we love the super-bright and smart design of the rather more straightforward Bontrager Flare RT.

How to buy and fit rear bicycle lights

The job of a front light is, at least in part, to illuminate the road ahead, as well as to attract the attention of motorists. On the other hand, rear bike lights are all about road safety – making yourself visible to other road users.

Needless to say, the consequences of a rear-end shunt can be severe, so it’s a wise idea to invest in a bright rear light to attract the attention of those around you. In fact, it’s the law. According to UK legislation (the Road Vehicles Lighting Regulations 1989, fact fans), it's illegal to cycle on a public road after dark without lights and reflectors. You’re unlikely to get pulled over if you eschew the latter, but lights are essential.

Rear cycle lights aren't only needed at night. In low light, fog or dappled shade, cyclists can be more difficult to spot on the road, especially if you like to look chic in all black kit. The same even goes for when it’s a beautiful day as a super-bright rear light can help keep you seen when riding into a dazzling low sun.

Due to the fact a rear light is only required to act as a safety beacon, rather than providing illumination to see by, it doesn’t have to be as powerful as a front light. Twenty lumens is a reasonable starting point, but the latest and greatest lights can pump out up to 300 lumens. If you plan on using your rear lamp during the day, the brighter the better, as it has to work harder to stand out - but be careful not to dazzle other road users at night. Also look out for lights with a range of settings, so you can tailor the brightness according to the riding conditions and battery life.

Even the most powerful rear lights tend to be a lot cheaper than the brightest front lamps, with the most expensive dipping below £150, and the average being way lower. It's possible to pick up a basic but powerful rear light for less than £20 so it’s difficult to justify going without.

Fitting rear lights should be simple, with most opting for a rubber strap or a simple plastic ratchet system that clamps around the seatpost. The rubber strap is our favoured system - it's so brilliantly simple, yet reliable (when done well) and means you should also be able to mount the light on an aerodynamic seatpost, as well as a conventional round design. Today’s designs are so slick that we look back on vintage lights with their elaborate metal and plastic clamping systems and wonder, "what were they thinking of?"

Most rear lights are now USB rechargeable, so while you may need to plug it in more often than you’d have to switch a set of regular batteries, it’s a doddle to keep the juice topped up. To be on the safe side, some riders even employ two rear lights, so that if one fails or runs out of charge/battery you're not unwittingly left without. Helmet-mounted lights are another great back-up option as they can be more visible than a seatpost light, which can be obscured by overhanging jackets (watch out for that!) or panniers.

Some rear lights are also designed to attach to backpacks or clothing, once again offering the chance to increase your illumination on the road, especially as they are mounted much higher than an under-seat light for improved visibility in heavy traffic.

So, in short, there's no excuse for not lighting up. Rear lights are more affordable and brighter than ever before, so you should be able to find something that fits your budget and riding style. Now let’s take a look at the best rear lights you can get for your money.

The best rear bike lights, in order

1. Bontrager Flare RT Best bike rear light Specifications Maximum lumens: 90 Battery life: Up to 15 hours Rechargeable: Yes Reasons to buy + Compact design + Visible up to 2km away + Smart connectivity Reasons to avoid - 25 lumens on steady mode is on the low side Today's Best Deals $59.99 View at Als.com

The Bontrager Flare RT was already one of our favourite lights but this all-new version steps things up a notch. It’s 30 per cent more powerful, with the maximum output now amped up to 90 lumens, and 36 per cent smaller, so while the light may pack a mean punch, it takes up barely any space on your bike.

Bontrager was among the first brands to pioneer daytime bike lights and the Flare RT has a specifically designed focus and flash pattern for daytime use. That, combined with the raw power of the light, apparently means it’s visible up to 2km away on the most powerful setting. Otherwise, you also have 45-lumen and five-lumen flash modes to choose from, as well as 25-lumen and five-lumen steady-state options.

The Flare RT may have one simple goal at its heart – to keep you seen on the road – but it’s a smart little light, too. The battery-saver mode provides 30 minutes of additional runtime when the juice reaches 5%, while Ant+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity means you can pair the light with your Garmin computer.

For example, you can programme the Flare RT to automatically turn on whenever your computer is powered up, or you can keep an eye on the battery life using one of your Garmin’s data screens.

2. Garmin Varia Radar Rear Another great 'smart' rear light Specifications Maximum lumens: 15 Battery life: up to 5 hours Rechargeable: yes Reasons to buy + Acts as a radar + Plays nice with Garmin products Reasons to avoid - Not that bright - Short battery life Today's Best Deals $155.98 View at Wiggle US

This lamp perhaps lacks a bit of brightness and battery run time, but makes up for it with very advanced features.

Able to sense traffic approaching from the rear at 140 metres, the Garmin Varia Radar will intelligently alter its brightness and flashing pattern to warn drivers that you're up ahead. Meanwhile, you receive a little audible notification every time vehicles pull up at speed from the rear, as well a visual prompt via compatible Garmin computers – Edge 1000, 820 and 520 – or an optional, slightly bulky radar device.

The computers can even show multiple approaching vehicles, each with relative speed of approach and 'threat level'. Arguably that is more complexity than most people want, but for pitch black country roads, the Radar system could be a life saver.

3. Moon Nebula Best affordable bike rear light Specifications Maximum lumens: 180 Battery life: 20+hrs Rechargeable: yes Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Cool design + Maximum visual impact Reasons to avoid - Possible mounting issues Today's Best Deals $24.99 View at Amazon

This neat little package arguably offers too much light for a rear light, which will only ever be a problem for those regularly riding in groups, but the Moon Nebula's super-bright LEDs are perfect for riders who want to alert fellow motorists to their presence.

A day flash mode gives a lower output to preserve battery levels but still affords good visibility, while the flashing night mode bangs out the maximum 180 lumens.

The light's long, thin shape might not fit every mounting requirement, although there are plenty of mounting options included in the box so you will should be able to find somewhere for it, with a bit of searching.

4. See.Sense ICON+ The best rear bike light with smart features Specifications Maximum lumens: 250 Battery life: up to 15 hours Rechargeable: yes Reasons to buy + Smart features + Very bright Reasons to avoid - Hard to fault really Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 16 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Think of the See.Sense ICON+ as a little computer for the back of your bike, rather than a basic bunch of LEDs, as it packs plenty of smart features to justify the above average outlay.

In short, it connects to a smartphone and bespoke app so you get low battery alerts and charge indication to your device, while GPS is used to alter the brightness and flash pattern at busier junctions.

It mounts using a simple tool-less system, and offers up to 15 hours of run time, or 2-3 at the super bright 250 lumen max output. Oh, and it's a theft alarm too – although obviously that requires you to leave the expensive light unit attached to the bike when parked.

That aside, a great light for using both day and night, while the additional smart functionality is a welcome addition.

5. Exposure TraceR MK1 Daybright Best high-power rear bike light Specifications Maximum lumens: 75 **Battery life** Up to 24 hours **Rechargeable** Yes Reasons to buy + Quality design + Long battery life + Simple mount Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Exposure is one of the most popular brands for high-powered bike lights and the TraceR MK1 Daybright is a suitably impressive rear lamp from the British company. It’s a slick design which performs superbly and looks smart on the bike.

The TraceR has three power settings, each of which can be run in pulse or steady modes. The most powerful 75-lumen setting uses Exposure’s daytime-specific ‘Daybright’ beam pattern (when in pulse mode), whereby the light strobes twice in quick succession followed by a single flash to attract the attention of motorists when you need it most.

As we’ve come to expect from Exposure, the build quality is excellent, with the compact unit sporting a machined metal body, while the mount can be angled in two positions. Our only complaint is that the etched graphics are prone to wearing off when clipping the light in and out of the mount, but this is otherwise a quality and well-priced rear light.

6. Lezyne Strip Drive Pro Y11 A handy cycle tail light for daytime use Specifications Maximum lumens: 300 Battery life: 20.30hrs Rechargeable: yes Reasons to buy + Stupidly bright + Lots of light modes + Aero design Today's Best Deals $49.99 View at Amazon

Maximum power and brightness is achieved in the Lezyne Strip Drive Pro, thanks to five, ultra-high output LEDs stacked into one retina-scorching package.

A Mode Memory function returns to the selected mode even after turning the unit off and nine combined lumen and flash modes, including the extremely visible 300-Lumen Daytime Flash mode, make it nice and flexible for most rides. The high power output means battery life isn't the longest though.

It also boasts a unique aero and round post compatible design, so it fits those swanky carbon fibre race bikes that are popular with the evening club ride crowd.

7. Knog Blinder Road R70 Best extra-bright rear bike light Specifications Maximum lumens: 70 Battery life: up to 20 hours Rechargeable: yes Reasons to buy + Very bright + Solid battery life + Side illumination Reasons to avoid - A bit bulky maybe Today's Best Deals $42.99 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If ever there was a more honestly-named rear bicycle light than the Knog Blinder, we are yet to come across it. It is officially one of the most eye-wateringly bright rear lights we've crossed paths with and absolutely unavoidable at night thanks to that, and to additional side illumination.

The downside is that it is a little chunky, particularly if you're mounting it to a sleek aero seat post, but it does come with a variety of clamps should that be your choice.

Fashioned from industrial grade silicone and a polycarbonate housing, it's a tough old dog, while the rechargeable Lithium Polymer battery manages a solid four hours on even the brightest flash mode.

8. Cycliq Fly6 An excellent rear light with an HD camera built in Specifications Maximum lumens: 100 Battery life: not quoted Rechargeable: yes Reasons to buy + Built-in action camera + Fully weatherproof + Incident detection mode Reasons to avoid - Rear footage not usually very useful - No night mode Today's Best Deals $119.99 View at Amazon

The Cycliq Fly6 is another rear light with a twist – it's also a 1080p video camera. Cycliq's light/camera hybrids have become much more advanced in recent times, with a higher resolution, higher light output and better mounts.

Video captured from the rear of a bicycle probably isn't going to win any Best Picture categories at the Oscars, even if it is full HD, at 60fps, with a wide 135º angle lens. In fact its only use is likely to be if the worse really does happen, and you, or your next of kin, need to hold someone accountable for a rear-end shunt.

The Fly6 will 'lock' footage shot before and after it senses it is tilted more than 30° from horizontal, a bit like a car dashcam, so the video can't be overwritten.

Also included: four light setting modes, two flash settings and a maximum high power mode of 100 lumens. There's also a setting that conserves battery when it's on its last legs, giving a full half an hour to get home, according to Cycliq.

9. CatEye Rapid X3 CatEye’s most powerful rear light offers plenty of versatility Specifications Maximum lumens: 150 **Battery life** Up to 30 hours **Rechargeable** Yes Reasons to buy + Powerful + Good side visibility + Varied mounting positions Reasons to avoid - Limited run time on most powerful setting, not surprisingly

The CatEye Rapid X3 is the most powerful light in the Japanese company’s range of Rapid rear blinkers, with a maximum output of 150 lumens. That’s extremely bright, making this a decent option if you want a right bobby-dazzler for daytime visibility - although you’re only getting an hour of battery life out of that top setting.

Otherwise, the Rapid X3 has five alternative settings, with a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours for the 30-lumen flashing mode, so there’s plenty of choice depending on when and where you are riding.

The slim profile of the light and its simple rubber band mount mean the Rapid X3 can be attached to your seat post or seat stays, and the clear case ensures side visibility is impressive.