Best PS2 Games: Top titles that we loved playing

Previous Next 8/12

Pro Evolution Soccer 5 (2005)

Back when Konami were out on top of EA Sports and FIFA, Pro Evo 5 became the disciplined Fabio Capello of the series. Retaining possession, and having the patience of Sir Alex was needed in order to get through this game. Realism was clearly the emphasis, shunting the more arcade loving football fans, but for those who played like Beckenbauer in the playground, this one was for you.