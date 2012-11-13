Best music apps and services to download in 2012

By T3 Magazine
1/12
Discovr Music
Discovr Music trawls through 15 million songs to find new fave bands. You can read bios, reviews and tweets by and about them, and share it with friends. oh, and you can actually “buy” their music, too, if that's still your “bag”, granddad.
Price: £1.49 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Best for: Exploring the latest music I Download Discovr iPhone app
2/12
Aweditorium
Aweditorium ties together everything about an artist – lyrics, videos, photography, covers, music, favourite narcotics, former wives – and parades it in a beautiful, multi-touch display for your ipad. It's the apex of fine art and rock 'n' roll.
Price: Free | Platform: iPad | Best for: Collectors I Download Aweditorium iPad app
3/12
Figure
Figure handheld genius from electronic production maestros propeller-heads, Figure makes it easy to create beats and riffs, using a Korg Kaoss pad-style touch interface. literally idiot-proof, with some great sounds.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone | Best for: Making tunes on the fly I Download Figure iPhone app
4/12
Last.FM
Last.FM as well as a pandora-style personalised radio service this lets you search for gigs based on your listening choices. But, most importantly of all, it logs every tune you play so you can see what you listen to the most.
Price: Free | Platform: iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows | Best for: Obsessives
5/12
Moodagent
Moodagent an app that lets you define your mood and then chooses tracks to suit it. We always lie and tell it we're sad or angry, because that kind of music is cooler, yeah?
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone, Spotify | Best for: Monday mornings I Download Moodagent iPhone app
6/12
Pocket Hipster
Pocket Hipster this fun app features animations of hip young people who live in an ironic state. they scan your tunes, recommend what you should be listening to and “give advice” or, to put it more plainly, take the piss out of your music. nice.
Price: Free | Platform: iOS | Best for: Hipsters I Download Pocket Hipster iPhone app
7/12
ShareMyPlaylists
ShareMyPlaylists.com is a simple little service for Spotify users that lets you create and share playlists. Simple. Any style, niche or artist goes, and it's a friendly community with a delightful lack of chuntering arseholes.
Price: Free | Platform: Spotify | Best for: Sharing
8/12
Snowtape 2.0
This lets you listen to any of over 3,000 radio stations, schedule recordings of favourite shows and, er, record the music, get artwork and export it to itunes. Worried that last bit may be illegal? turn to p69 and get really worried…
Price: $33 | Platform: OS X | Best for: Radio lovers
9/12
TuneWiki
TuneWiki users can use social media to convey their sentiments with song lyrics, like a modern take on dedicating a song on the radio. there's three million of the buggers to choose from, too.
Price: Free | Platform: iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows | Best for: Romantic old fools
10/12
uberHype
uberHype recommends music based around what people are blogging about, meaning you'll always be one step ahead of the type of losers who think 'Death Ravioli' and the “{“ are the hottest new artists.
Price: Free | Platform: Android | Best for: Staying ahead of the game I Download uberHype Android app
11/12
Vevo
Miss the days when MTV used to play music videos? Us too. Luckily there's Vevo, which gives you access to 45,000 music videos and live performances, by 11,000 artists, with sharing via Facebook.
Price: Free | Platform: iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows | Best for: Music videos
12/12
Spotify
A revamp that was definitely needed, the new Spotify app is now much less cluttered and sports a new user interface which compliments the new surroundings. On top of the visual makeover, the app has been enhanced to run faster with high resolution album artwork that look at home on 720p screens.
Price: Free (£9.99 on iOS) | Platform: iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows | Best for: Sampling a bit of everything