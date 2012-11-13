Best music apps and services to download in 2012

Previous Next 1/12

Discovr Music

Discovr Music trawls through 15 million songs to find new fave bands. You can read bios, reviews and tweets by and about them, and share it with friends. oh, and you can actually “buy” their music, too, if that's still your “bag”, granddad.

Price: £1.49 | Platform: iPhone and iPad | Best for: Exploring the latest music I Download Discovr iPhone app