Best iPhone games: the top iOS games you can download today

Introduction

Mobile gaming as really exploded over the past few years, and now you're not forced to buy a handheld console if you want to enjoy a bit of casual gaming outside the comfort of your own home. We've come a long way since the days of Snake II, and now there are hundreds, if not thousands, of games available to download for the iPhone. Plus, it's not going to cost you an absolute fortune to get started.

It can be a little bit tricky to find something good amongst all those App Store listings, but lucky for you we've done all the hard work by picking out the best of them. So pull out your phone, make sure you've got a good Wi-Fi connection, plenty of free space, and get downloading.