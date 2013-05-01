Best Game Trailers: Top titles to look out for in 2013

Quite simply, these are the top PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games we can't wait to get our hands on.
With big hitters like Tomb Raider and Bioshock Infinite already out and GTA V seemingly on hold until later this year, we've taken a look at the top trailers teasing us with potential game of the year candidates.
Watch Dogs
Ubisoft's E3 surprise from 2012 is starting to take shape. You play Aiden Pearce, a vigilante with the power to access any electronic device, seemingly at will. If the trailers are anything to go by, Watch Dogs could set the gaming world of fire.
Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, Wii U and PS3 | Release date: November 2013
Grand Theft Auto V
You could have spent the last year under Ayre's Rock and you'd still know all about GTAV, such is the level of hype. The latest installment promises more of everything you love, and a brand new story to wrap your crowbar around.
Platforms: Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: September 2013
The Evil Within
The Evil Within marks a new direction for Bethesda - a spine-tingling horror/thriller that looks like it might bridge the gap between games like Manhunt and Condemned, and more recent psychological thrillers like Amnesia.
Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, PS3 and PS4 | Release date: 2014
The Bureau: X-Com Declassified
Originally thought to have been canned, this X-Com FPS has re-emerged as 'The Bureau' and promises to bring a new perspective to the X-Com universe, whilst retaining X-Com's unforgiving nature.
Platforms: PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: 2013
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Originally thought to be an April Fool's joke, Blood Dragon turned out to be real - a vintage 80s take on a dystopian future, where you must "get the girl, kill the baddies, and save the world". Sounds good to us.
Platforms: PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: Out now
Broken Age
15 years on from noir-epic Grim Fandango, Broken Age marks Tim Schafer's return to video games. In a month on Kickstarter, Broken Age raise $3.45 million towards development costs, proving that Schafer still has a magnetic following.
Platforms:PC, Mac and Linux | Release date: 2013
Metal Gear Solid V
After what was - even by Metal Gear standards - a pretty weird build-up, installment number five has finally been unveiled. Expect it to be predictably cut-scene heavy, but Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter will not be returning.
Platforms: Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: 2013
Battlefield 4
The latest installment of EA's super successful FPS franchise is due for release this year, and landed with whopping 17 minute gameplay trailer. Sit back and enjoy - you're in for a treat.
PC, PS3, Xbox 360 | Release date: 2013
Rain
This intriguing little arthouse game from Sony appeared at TGC in 2012, and re-appeared this year at this year's GDC in San Francisco. The story surrounds a young boy, who is only visible when standing in the rain.
Platforms: PS3 | Release date: 2013
Lego Lord of the Rings
The Last of Us
Lost Planet 3
Until Dawn
Remember Me
The Elder Scrolls Online (PC and Mac)
Due: TBA
Super Mario Bros U (Wii U)
Due: TBA
Pikmin 3 (Wii U)
Due: TBA
Star Wars 1313 (PC)
Due: TBA