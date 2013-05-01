Best Game Trailers: Top titles to look out for in 2013

Quite simply, these are the top PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U games we can't wait to get our hands on.

With big hitters like Tomb Raider and Bioshock Infinite already out and GTA V seemingly on hold until later this year, we've taken a look at the top trailers teasing us with potential game of the year candidates.

Watch Dogs

Ubisoft's E3 surprise from 2012 is starting to take shape. You play Aiden Pearce, a vigilante with the power to access any electronic device, seemingly at will. If the trailers are anything to go by, Watch Dogs could set the gaming world of fire.

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, Wii U and PS3 | Release date: November 2013

Grand Theft Auto V

You could have spent the last year under Ayre's Rock and you'd still know all about GTAV, such is the level of hype. The latest installment promises more of everything you love, and a brand new story to wrap your crowbar around.

Platforms: Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: September 2013

The Evil Within

The Evil Within marks a new direction for Bethesda - a spine-tingling horror/thriller that looks like it might bridge the gap between games like Manhunt and Condemned, and more recent psychological thrillers like Amnesia.

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, PS3 and PS4 | Release date: 2014

The Bureau: X-Com Declassified

Originally thought to have been canned, this X-Com FPS has re-emerged as 'The Bureau' and promises to bring a new perspective to the X-Com universe, whilst retaining X-Com's unforgiving nature.

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: 2013

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Originally thought to be an April Fool's joke, Blood Dragon turned out to be real - a vintage 80s take on a dystopian future, where you must "get the girl, kill the baddies, and save the world". Sounds good to us.

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: Out now

Broken Age

15 years on from noir-epic Grim Fandango, Broken Age marks Tim Schafer's return to video games. In a month on Kickstarter, Broken Age raise $3.45 million towards development costs, proving that Schafer still has a magnetic following.

Platforms:PC, Mac and Linux | Release date: 2013

Metal Gear Solid V

After what was - even by Metal Gear standards - a pretty weird build-up, installment number five has finally been unveiled. Expect it to be predictably cut-scene heavy, but Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter will not be returning.

Platforms: Xbox 360 and PS3 | Release date: 2013

Battlefield 4

The latest installment of EA's super successful FPS franchise is due for release this year, and landed with whopping 17 minute gameplay trailer. Sit back and enjoy - you're in for a treat.

PC, PS3, Xbox 360 | Release date: 2013

Rain

This intriguing little arthouse game from Sony appeared at TGC in 2012, and re-appeared this year at this year's GDC in San Francisco. The story surrounds a young boy, who is only visible when standing in the rain.

Platforms: PS3 | Release date: 2013

Call of Duty Black Ops II

Platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360 | Release date: 13th November 2012

Assassin's Creed 3

Platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360 | Release date: October 30th 2012

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Platforms: PC, PS3, PSP, PS Vita, Xbox 360 | Release date: October 31st 2012

LEGO Lord of the Rings

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo DS, PC, PS3, PS Vita, Xbox 360 | Release date: Autumn 2012

Halo 4

Platform: Xbox 360 | Release date: 6th November 2012

Hitman Absolution

Platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360 | Release date: 20th November 2012

Far Cry 3

Platforms: PC, PS3, Xbox 360 | Release date: 4th December 2012

LEGO City: Undercover

Platforms: Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U | Release date: 2012

Lego Lord of the Rings

The Last of Us

Lost Planet 3

Until Dawn

Remember Me

FIFA 13 with Kinect

Due: September 30th, 2012

Resident Evil 6 (PS3 and Xbox 360)

Due: October 2nd, 2012

Dishonored (PC, PS3, X360)

Due: October 12th, 2012

Tomb Raider (PC, PS3, X360)

Due: March 5th, 2013

Hitman Absolution (PC, PS3, X360)

Due: November 20th, 2012

Assassin's Creed 3 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Due: October 30th, 2012

The Elder Scrolls Online (PC and Mac)

Due: TBA

Watch Dogs (PS3, Xbox 360)

Due: 2013

Splinter Cell: Blacklist (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Due: Spring 2013

Last of Us (PS3)

Due: 2013

Halo 4 (Xbox 360)

Due: 2013

Beyond: Two Souls (PS3)

Due: 2013

Far Cry 3 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Due: September 6th, 2012 | Far Cry 3 preview

Dead Space 3 (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Due: 2013

God of War Ascension (PC, PS3, Xbox 360)

Due: 2012

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (PC, Xbox 360, PS3)

Due: November 13th, 2012

Forza Horizon (Xbox 360)

Due: October 23rd, 2012

Super Mario Bros U (Wii U)

Due: TBA

Pikmin 3 (Wii U)

Due: TBA

Star Wars 1313 (PC)

Due: TBA