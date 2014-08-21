The best free video editing apps 2014

Previous Next 7/11

iMovie

While it's not necessarily free to download, Apple's user-friendly editing app iMovie is included on all new Macs, and has been for a while. If you've purchased a new Mac in the last few years, you'll almost certainly have this installed on your machine. While it's no longer as fully featured as it once was, it's a great first step into video editing, giving loads of easy options, themes and quick ways to pep up your home movies. Sharing files between Apple services is, as you'd expect, really easy and you can upload straight to YouTube in a few clicks.

Free (with a new Mac) £10.49 otherwise | Download Mac