Best football games ever made

Previous Next 18/22

This is Football 2002

It's often the part of the game that causes outrage, but we had to applaud This is Football for adding the ability to dive in its game. It was almost impossible to nail a succsssful dive with the act of simulation normally resulting in a booking rather than a penalty. Visually it did a great job with player likeness and had the licensing sewn up it's just a shame that it was out the same time as FIFA and Pro Evo.