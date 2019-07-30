The best cycling jerseys 2019: ride in comfort throughout the year

If you're shopping for the best cycling jersey, be aware that it essentially a highly technical and hence uncommonly expensive T-shirt. However, this is not just MAMIL foolishness; the best cycling jerseys have handy aerodynamic and temperature management qualities, and some can even keep you dry.

See, the modern cycling jersey is designed to fit the torso like a latex glove, meaning its wearer positively slices through the air like a hot knife through butter, without a baggy T-shirt flapping in the wind and causing all sorts of nipple issues.

Today's road cyclists, seemingly spurred on by the likes of Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome – and now winning Brits, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates – also like to push themselves further and harder on two wheels, so require fuel and supplies for these epic Sunday jaunts. In that respect, a good cycling jersey has you covered, as it should feature a number of handy and easy-to-reach pockets at the back for said accoutrements.

Unlike a pair of bib shorts, for instance, you can also wear jerseys when not amongst cycling folk. In fact at least once per decade, they seem to become a bit trendy.

Buying a bike jersey: what to look for

Zips can become deeply unpleasant torturers of your Adam's apple over long rides, so look out for jerseys with 'zip garages' (yes, really) if you put in big mileage. These are fabric flaps that cover the zip when it's done up.

Most jerseys have pockets at the back, but make sure they're the right size to hold whatever you habitually carry when riding without breaking for freedom at every bump in the road, but loose enough to easily retrieve items on the move.

All of our picks will keep you mobile and flexible, as well as cool and sweat-free on warm days and protected against the most biting winds on colder ones, but if you’re looking to keep cycling into the colder months then it may be worth investing in a long-sleeved jersey or one with extra wind-proofing and thermal properties — we’ve listed the seasons to which each jersey is best suited.

Finally, we’ve described the fit so you can find one that’ll both flatter your bod and work around your workout.

While you don’t want something that’ll flap around you dramatically in the wind like Batman on a Boris Bike, buying a cycling jersey needn’t mean donning something that’ll slowly crush your internal organs.

If you’re serious about cycling, a super close-fitting race fit jersey will suit, keeping you lean and aerodynamic with no excess material to slow you down. If you take things a bit more casually, or have the habit of stopping for cake after a long ride, a more relaxed performance fit cycling jersey will do the job nicely.

Here is our pick of the best cycling jerseys available today.

The best cheap Rapha sale deals: get the best price on jerseys, tops and accessories

1. Rapha Brevet Jersey One of the coolest brands in the world of road cycling Specifications Best for: Hipster adventure rides Material: 61% polyester 39% Merino Wool Season: Spring/summer Fit: Performance Features: Three rear pockets, mesh lined cargo pocket, insulating properties Reasons to buy + Top quality + Great fit + Premium materials Reasons to avoid - A bit too hipster MAMIL for some $62.40 View at Wiggle US

• Buy Brevet direct from Rapha

Slightly set aside from Rapha's typical high-performance range, the Brevet line-up focuses on longer, more adventurous rides with a range of comfortable jerseys that blend fabrics with multiple advantages.

The addition of Merino wool has been chosen for its natural wicking and antibacterial properties, along with its ability to both insulate against the cold and breathe in warmer conditions.

Plus, the Brevet jersey is designed with comfort as a top priority, meaning it has no awkward seams or zips that could chafe when the mileage starts to clock up.

Better still, the jersey’s fit is tailored enough for on-the-bike advantages, but not too aggressive to make you stand out like a split sausage in a condom at café stops.

2. Metier Beacon Jacket Visibility tech that blends seamlessly with pro jersey style Specifications Best for: The sensible rider Material: Hydrophobic fabric Season: All Fit: Stretch performance Features: Integrated 160 Lumen LED at front, 22 Lumen at rear, water resistant zip guards, rear pockets Reasons to buy + High visibility + Great style + Cool tech Reasons to avoid - A bit nerdy - Annoying battery pack $195 View at Wiggle US

Metier aims to inject some slick safety technology into a functional jersey that doesn't sacrifice the style points for eyesore reflective strips or unsightly neon colours.

Instead, the excellent Beacon jacket fits and feels like something from Rapha or Castelli, but packs discreet lighting in the front and back to ensure maximum visibility and improve your safety at night and during overcast or foggy rides.

You'll pay for the privilege but it's by far the coolest and most impressively designed jacket of its kind.

(Image credit: PEdAL ED)

3. PEdAL ED Odyssey Jersey Best cycling jersey with multiple pockets Specifications Best for: Long distances Material: 73% Polyamide 27% Elastane Season: Spring/summer Fit: Performance Features: Seven rear pockets, mesh lined cargo pocket, reflective elements Reasons to buy + Loads of storage space + Subtle but slick styling + Premium quality Reasons to avoid - Sizing is quite small – go at least one size up Check Walmart

• Buy direct from PEdAL ED for £125

PEdAL ED’s new Odyssey collection is all about going the distance, and its jersey gives riders a lot more carrying space than they would normally expect from this type of garment. It's great for those longer rides where more carrying space is needed.

A not-inconsiderable seven pockets — three large ones on the back, two at the side, as well as a zipped pouch for valuables and a mesh pocket for stashing wet gear — means there’s loads of space to carry additional clothing, food and other items; perfect for long distance, endurance-type rides. The extra pockets don’t stand out either, blending in neatly with the jersey’s design, though you might find the side pockets, once full, make you look as if you’ve suddenly grown a pair of chunky love handles.

The fit is definitely performance orientated, though not quite a race cut. PEdAL ED is a Japanese/Italian co-production and, while not wanting to stereotype anyone, the sizing seems seriously on the small side from where we're sat. A more positive stereotype applies though, as the quality is first class and the designs slick. Just bear in mind that you’ll have to go at least one size up to find the right length.

Other neat touches include the zip covers top and bottom, so metal doesn’t come into contact with the skin, as well as a plethora of reflective details all around.

(Image credit: Le Col)

4. Le Col Hors Categorie Jersey A go-to-jersey for a range of rides and weather conditions Specifications Best for: Changeable weather Material: 81% Polyester, 19% Elastane Season: Spring/Summer Fit: Performance Features: Giro Sleeves with silicone sleeve grippers, 3 rear pockets with concealed 4th waterproof pocket, reflective trim Reasons to buy + Understated styling + Suitable for dry and wet weather $192.60 View at Wiggle US

Buy from Wiggle

Le Col's Hors Categorie jersey has been created from a technical fabric which is designed specifically for the wide-ranging temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere. As such, it offers high wicking and cooling properties in hot weather as well as providing insulation against the cold, making it a great spring/summer jersey.

Made in Italy, we particularly like the classic, understated styling of this jersey with its subtle gold detailing setting off the black really nicely. There's reflective trim, too, for enhanced visibility.

The jersey also features flat-locked seams, laser cut shoulder grippers, lock-down zip puller with a chin guard, three rear pockets with concealed fourth waterproof pocket, and a silicone hem around the waist.

5. Milltag Stormtrooper Shadow Bespoke British designs for whacky riders Specifications Best for: Flamboyant riders Material: Polyester Season: Spring/Summer Fit: Club Features: Rear pocket, sealed stash pocket, elastane collar and sleeves, silicon gripper strip on hem Reasons to buy + Fun design + British made Reasons to avoid - Appears to have ovaries sketched on it Check Amazon

• Buy Stormtrooper Shadow direct from Milltag

Milltag was born out of a desire to enjoy a ride wearing jerseys that stand out from the crowd.

As a result, the British brand offers some fetching graphics, including this Stormtrooper number that's guaranteed to have cycling chums chattering on the evening ride.

The jersey itself is standard performance fare, with the usual rear pockets and grippy collar and sleeves for improved aero, but the company prides itself on design.

It even offers a custom service, meaning you can submit your own graphics for truly bespoke cycling kit.

6. Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Short Sleeve Jersey Windproof, weatherproof, and an all-round wonderful buy for chilly rides Specifications Best for: Wind and light rain protection Material: Windshield 3L stretch windproof fabric Season: Autumn-winter Fit: Ergonomic (race) Features: Rear NoRain light fabric, front Windshield 3L windproof fabric Reasons to buy + Cut for chilly weather + Weatherproof fabric Reasons to avoid - No pockets $82.80 View at Wiggle US

The cold weather-friendly shape and high-tech construction of this Sportful top come together to make it a great ally against chilly winds and light rain, and our overall best jersey for cycling. The longer-than-average arms hit just above the elbow to cover without restricting, and the high neck and extra reinforcement around the shoulders and upper arms are designed to keep biting breezes at bay.

Reviewers commented on the impressive waterproofing, saying that lighter rain simply beads and runs off, and were chuffed with its great value weatherproof performance. The only downside is the lack of pockets, so if you’re on a long ride with lots of kit, consider layering up with a lighter pocketed jersey underneath.

7. Santini Giro d'Italia 2017 King of the Mountain Jersey Forget King of the Hill, you’ll be King of the Mountain with this true blue iconic jersey Specifications Best for: Giro d’Italia devotees Material: 90% polyester, 10% elastane Season: Fit: Performance Features: Invisible hidden front zip, triple rear pockets, UV protection Reasons to buy + Iconic design + Light and seam-free comfort Reasons to avoid - Small fit reported; may need to size up Check Walmart

If you’re the member of your peloton who always beasts those inclines (or if you hate hills but love irony), look no further than this official King of the Mountain Jersey.

The performance-fit jersey is cut to provide a close enough fit that you won’t feel the drag, but it’s light and comfortable enough — according to happy reviewers — for more casual cycles too. Users especially praised the seamless arms, good news for anyone who struggles with tight sleeves over the course of a long ride. And did we mention? It looks amazing. A classic three-pocket jersey for easy-breezy rides, with just a mite more show-off factor than most.

8. Evans Cycles Kalf Flux Chevron Men's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey A jazzy jersey that’ll keep you cool Specifications Best for: Design Material: Lycra Season: Summer Fit: Race Features: Three open back pockets, one zipped valuables pocket Reasons to buy + Bold design + Zipped valuables pocket Reasons to avoid - Small pockets Check Amazon

While we don’t necessarily recommend choosing a cycling jersey based on what looks the coolest, sometimes you find one that’s both practical and kick-ass, like this Chevron short-sleeve jersey from Kalf.

In contrasting dark teal and pale blue, it’s a standout look for sure, and its full length zip makes it great for quick cool-downs in hot weather (the perforated underarm panels help too, we’re told). As well as the standard triple back pocket, this jersey boasts a zipped valuables pocket for keeping cash and keys intact on even the bumpiest rides. This is a great-looking and high-performing pick for warm weather.



9. Endura FS260-Pro SL Lite Short Sleeve Jersey An inexpensive yet fully-featured jersey for summer rides Specifications Best for: Warm-weather riding Material: 90% polyester, 10% elastane Season: Spring/summer Fit: Race Features: Full-length zip, underarm ventilation, UPF panels, triple rear pockets Reasons to buy + Great value + Cooling and UPF capabilities Reasons to avoid - Not the most exciting design $56.49 View at Wiggle US

If you’re after a great summer cycling jersey, but don’t have the money to drop on the Morvélo Kriss Kross, this budget buy is the one.

Every element works to keep you cool and dry, from the underarm ventilation to the super duper wicking construction, and its UPF 25 rear panels keep the worst of the sun off your back. Plus, it’s constructed with racing in mind, with close, minimal pockets intended to keep you aerodynamic, and internal grippers at the sleeves and hem to stop riding up.



10. dhb Aeron Sportive Long Sleeve Jersey A lightweight long sleeve jersey for in-between days Specifications Best for: Tricky weather Material: 100% polyester Season: Spring-autumn Fit: Race Features: Antibacterial treated fabric, three vertical pockets, one zippered pocket, full-length zip Reasons to buy + Wicking and antibacterial + Long-sleeved but light Reasons to avoid - Not for very cold weather Check Amazon

Knowing what to wear for cycling in uncertain interseasonal weather can be tricky, so if you’re someone who doesn’t particularly love the idea of layering up with arm-warmers and ending up hot and sweaty halfway around the track, this long-sleeved cycling jersey is a great alternative.

With wicking fabric and an anti-bacterial finish, it’s designed to keep you warm in cooler conditions, but dry and comfortable when things start to heat up. Reviewers love that it’s long sleeve but lightweight, perfect for early spring or autumn rides when merino is overkill but there’s an undeniable chill in the air.

