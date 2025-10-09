Watch out iPlayer, a rival UK TV streamer is getting a huge boost in TV content – and it's all free
Exciting collaboration between Channel 4 and U means even BBC shows will appear on 4's app for free
Quick Summary
Channel 4 has signed a multi-year deal with UKTV – the operator of the U channels and streaming service in Britain.
That means it will carry U programming from January 2026, alongside its own existing and forthcoming shows.
Channel 4 has announced a partnership with another UK TV broadcaster to greatly increase the amount of content available on its free streaming service. It'll even include classic BBC programming.
The multi-year deal has been signed with U – the network responsible for channels such as U&Dave and U&Gold. It means that shows like The Office, Red Dwarf, QI and Big Zuu's Big Eats will soon be viewable in the Channel 4 app as well as U's own platform.
This will expand the amount of programming available in the Channel 4 app by hundreds of TV shows, moving it closer to the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the breadth of content.
The deal will start in January next year, with U's catch-up content and boxsets available from day one.
"It’s fantastic that we are building on our long and successful commercial partnership with a bold new deal with UKTV to make our streaming proposition even stronger for viewers," said the interim CEO of Channel 4, Jonathan Allan.
"Loads of brilliant British content from U will complement our own bold, noisy shows and UKTV will benefit from tapping into our younger streaming audience."
Channel 4 streaming expansion
This partnership isn't the only expansion to its streaming services that Channel 4 has announced recently. It also launched three exclusive live channels on the Freely platform recently.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The 4Reality, 4Homes and 4Life channels give those with access to the free live TV service an additional way to enjoy the station's TV shows in a linear format – albeit streamed rather than over an antenna or satellite dish.
Channel 4's streaming services are completely free to use, but you can also pay £3.99 per month to remove adverts from the programming on its app.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
