A live music concert streaming event is coming to Disney+ as a world-first for the services. Dubbed Grace For The World Concert, it features big-name performers as part of the event – which is live from Vatican City.

Yup, one of the best streaming services now offers live musical events. This one has certainly got a lot of interest with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend performing – to name just a few.

The event will happen at 8pm BST on 13 September, where the live stream will be available for all Disney+ subscribers to join in and watch. If that seems quite late, it's because the Hulu time is 3pm ET for US-based viewers.

Grace For The World Concert trailer

This is not only a first for Disney, but also a first for Vatican City, where an event of this size is set to happen in St Peter's Square.

The event has been setup to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee year and mark the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity – a two day spiritual event.

The event is executive produced by Pharrell Williams and Maestro Andrea Bocelli. There will also be a "spectacular" aerial drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories that's inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

Who's playing at Grace For The World Concert?

In addition to Williams, other performers lined up for the show include Jennifer Hudson, BamBam, John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, and The Choir of the Diocese of Rome.

Don't have Disney+ or Hulu? Well, attendance at the event itself is free to all who can make it to Vatican City. Which, I'm going to guess, will cost you more than a subscription fee!

This is a world first, both for Vatican City and for Disney+ as a streaming service, so it's tough to know what to expect.

However, based on those artist names and the scale of this event, it's likely to be a super high-end live show that really impresses.

While this is going to be shown live, it will also be available after as a program to be watched whenever works for you, via Disney+ or Hulu's streaming platforms.

So set your alarm for 13 September, as this Pharrell Williams and other artist event sounds like it'll be on for the books.