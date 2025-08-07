Disney+ to show free LaLiga football matches every week – including Real Madrid and Barcelona

Quick Summary Disney+ has secured the rights to show live LaLiga matches in the UK and Ireland over the next three seasons. A live match will be streamed by the service each Saturday night during the season.

Disney+ has been busy of late. Not only will it be getting Hulu as a new tile for the UK and other regions outside the US, plus a bit of a feature push in the "coming months", Disney has announced a deal with LaLiga in Spain to show live football each week.

The streaming service will present a live match each Saturday night in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to Disney+ subscribers.

That will start on Saturday 16 August with the match between Valencia and Real Sociedad. Coverage will begin at 8:30pm BST.

The agreement runs for three seasons, so there will be plenty of footy action to view – including matches involving Real Madrid featuring England stars Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Barcelona with Marcus Rashford now at the club.

The deal follows the announcement that Disney+ is also the new streaming home of the Women's Champions League. It'll stream all matches live when they start in October.

"At Disney, we celebrate storytelling that moves and excites. Now, with LaLiga joining the line-up, [viewers] can experience that same excitement on the pitch... as part of their Disney+ subscription," said the platform's general manager of EMEA, Karl Holmes.

The Disney-owned ESPN will provide the live broadcasts of LaLiga games, including the commentary team – which includes ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star, Steve McManaman and ex-West Ham and Arsenal player, Stewart Robson.

How much is Disney+?

Disney+ offers three subscription tiers in the UK, which start at just £4.99 per month.

That's for the Disney+ Standard with Ads plan, which includes up to 1080p streaming and 5.1 audio, plus the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously. As the name suggests, this includes advertisements.

Disney+ Standard dispenses with the ads for £8.99 per month (£89.90 per year). The streaming quality is identical as the ad-supported tier, but you can also download content to view offline on up to 10 devices.

The Disney+ Premium plan is also ad-free and you get a boost in picture and sound performance, up to 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos. You can also stream on four devices at the same time. Offline downloads are also available. It costs £12.99 per month (£129.90 for a year).

Finally, you can add an additional profile to your account for someone who doesn't live at the same address from £3.99 per month.