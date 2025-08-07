Disney+ to bring Hulu to the UK and Europe at last, but will also ditch something we've enjoyed for years

Quick Summary Disney+ is set to add Hulu as a streaming hub outside the US. It will replace Star as the more adult-oriented section of the Disney+ app and service.

Hulu is finally coming to the UK and many other countries outside the US, but it's a double-edged sword.

Disney is expanding the reach of its more adult-oriented streaming service, although it won't be a standalone app – it'll be one of the tiles inside Disney+. And it'll replace something else that we've had since February 2021.

The company revealed in its latest earnings call that Hulu will replace the Star tile on the Disney+ homepage, with the current branding to be retired entirely.

That doesn't mean your favourite shows and movies will disappear, quite the contrary – they'll just sit under a new branded section. After all, the Star tile currently hosts content from Disney-owned studios and broadcasters, such as FX Networks, 20th Century Entertainment and, of course, Hulu.

It follows the announcement that a fully separate Hulu service is also set to be phased out in the US. Plans are to integrate it with Disney+ there too.

Major changes coming to Disney+

The changes to Disney+ won't stop there. As the company added, new features and personalisation options will be coming to the app and service in the "coming months".

"Work is already underway to continue enhancing our technology, and over the coming months, we will be implementing numerous improvements within the Disney+ app, including exciting new features and a more personalised homepage," the house of mouse said (via Deadline).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing that might change with the launch of Hulu in Disney+ in the UK and abroad is that some of your favourite shows might be migrated to the app. The Handmaid's Tale, for example, was a Hulu Original in the States but available on Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 in the UK.

It's not yet known when the switch from Star to Hulu might happen, but it's likely to be soon.