To stay up-to-date with Selfridges, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Selfridges newsletters, subscribers are the first to hear about the latest launches, events and offers, plus they’ll receive expert advice and free next day UK delivery on their next order. For more promotions, Selfridges is very active on their social media pages so make sure you’re following their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube accounts.

If you want your Selfridges order to arrive quickly, sign up to Selfridges+ which gives you a full year of unlimited deliveries wherever you are in the world. No minimum purchase value is required and for just £10 a year, Selfridges+ gives you access to unlimited standard, timed, nominated day, next day and EU standard delivery.

For special deals that you can only find on Selfridges, you can shop Selfridges exclusives which fall under the bag, jewellery and food & hampers sections. These are products that you can only find on Selfridges and are from a range of popular designers and brands. Selfridges also offer seasonal reductions and sales on their website and in store. On their website, hover over each category and you’ll see ‘Seasonal reductions’ on the left hand side where you can shop amazing discounts.

For regular Selfridges shoppers, download the Selfridges app. The Selfridges app is compatible with both iOS and Android users and gives you access to all things Selfridges on your phone. The app makes it easy to shop including order tracking and voice activation search. Users can personalise the app to the brands and style they love and swipe right to add items to your wishlist. You’ll also receive the latest information about product launches and events at your nearest store.

Does Selfridges offer free delivery? Yes. Selfridges offers free standard delivery if you spend over £150 when you use the code UKFREEDEL at checkout. If your order is under £150, delivery charges will apply. Alternatively, you can Click & Collect at your nearest Selfridges store for free or sign up to Selfridges+ for unlimited deliveries for 12 months. International delivery is available but charges will apply.

What’s the Selfridges returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return your item within 28 days of receipt. Make sure to return your item unused, in its original packaging and with all the tags and labels attached. You can return your item by post, courier or in store. Once the item has been received and assessed by the Selfridges team, a full refund will be processed.

How do I track my order? To track your order, you’ll receive an email confirmation when your order has been dispatched. This email will contact tracking information so you can monitor your order. If you gave Selfridges your mobile number, you’ll receive text updates about your order or you can view all your orders through your Selfridges account.

Can I cancel my order? You can cancel your order if your item has not yet been dispatched. If it has, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

Do I need to sign for my order? Yes, you may need to sign for your order with a courier. This will be communicated to you when you place your order.

What payment methods are available? Selfridges accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Alipay.

What is Selfridges+? Selfridges+ is a delivery service that gives users a full year of unlimited deliveries wherever they are in the world for just £10 a year. No minimum purchase value is required and Selfridges+ gives you access to unlimited standard, timed, nominated day, next day and EU standard delivery.

Is there a Selfridges store near me? Yes. There are Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester, or you can shop on their website.

How do I contact the Selfridges customer service team? To contact Selfridges, call them on 0800 123 400, start a live chat on their website or head into a Selfridges store.

1. Find the Selfridges discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Selfridges discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your order summary, click the ‘Add your promotion code’. Enter the code in the box and click ‘Add’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated with the discount amount.

As more and more people thrive to be more environmentally friendly and eco-conscious, many big brands and companies are following suit and setting goals to change their business practices. Selfridges Project Earth is their sustainable and ethical shopping strategy that is set to reinvent retail and change the way people shop and do business by 2025. The Project Earth project has been built on three themes: transitioning to sustainable materials, challenging mindsets and exploring new business models. Selfridges have already put plans in place for this in the following ways:

The Selfridges Planet Earth edit is full of sustainable fashion, earth-conscious beauty products and pre-loved or upcycled items to help nature, animals and communities. Shoppers can buy multiple beauty, clothing and accessories that are eco-consciously made and have been refurbished to give them a new lease of life and avoid unnecessary waste. They also offer refillable and reusable items.

In addition to their second-hand or pre-loved items, Selfridges also offer repair services where they’ll mend your clothing, shoes, jewellery and even replace your watch batteries in store. Customers can also sell their old designer bags to Selfridges to be resold and they’ll receive credits to spend in Selfridges stores or online. In an effort to cut down unnecessary purchases, Selfridges also has their Selfridges Rental service, where you can rent outfits for special occasions from luxury brands and designers.

Selfridges has many sustainable plans for the future, including product labelling, charity donations, diversity and inclusion and much more to help their stores and the planet become a better place.

The Selfridges food hall is one of the main attractions and reasons why people head into their London, Birmingham and Manchester stores. Whether it’s a quick bite to eat in between shopping or you’re picking up bits for your dinner, Selfridges has an irresistible range of food, drinks and flowers for you to choose from.

If you’re interested in Selfridges food but don’t have time to head into a store, don’t worry as you can shop their food & hampers section online. Selfridges food is where you can really go all out especially if you have a special occasion or fancy dinner party coming up. Their bestsellers include personalised bottles of champagne from Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, plus Selfridges selection hampers which include Afternoon Tea sets and prosecco and chocolate treat boxes.

Selfridges food is also eco-conscious with their Planet Earth edit which promotes vegan and sustainably made food and drink. Their health and wellbeing section is full of supplements and nutritional superfoods, ideal for this time of the year where everyone is trying to get in shape and eat healthy.

The Selfridges food hall also offers flowers and plants, including bouquets, preserved flowers, wedding flowers, dried flowers and indoor and outdoor plants. Long lasting roses that have been all over Instagram are available at Selfridges, as are mini terrariums and eco-systems. Brands like Your London Florist and Aoyama Flower Market are exclusive to Selfridges so if you’re looking for a floral gift for a birthday or Valentine’s Day, make sure you check out Selfridges.