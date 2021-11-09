Womanizer Premium 2 review: the queen of clitoral stimulators just got even better

WOW-Tech, the German producer of the world's best-selling clitoral stimulator, the Womanizer, has released a more sophisticated sibling of its pioneering sex toy: the Premium 2.

The sex toy market saw a seismic shift in 2014 when the Womanizer first hit the shelves, astounding users with its trail-blazing Pleasure Air Technology. WOW-Tech has released numerous versions since, including the Premium in 2018, which remains its flagship product, so we have high expectations of the Premium 2.

First, let's settle a misunderstanding: despite the Womanizer products often being classified as 'vibrators' by sex toy retailers – and indeed, you'l find a section dedicated to these kinds of toys within our best vibrator guide – technically, they are not. They are clitoral stimulators. They do not buzz, rumble or shake to stimulate the clitoris, rather they use gentle air waves that encase the sensitive nerve endings with a soft pulsing action. The intention is to emulate oral sex and an intense orgasm for people with a clitoris.

It would be an understatement to say the Womanizer products have proved popular. There have been four million sales in 60 countries. Pop star and actress Lily Allen sang its praises in an interview for the Sunday Times and was subsequently employed by WOW-Tech who released the Womanizer Liberty by Lily Allen. The Womanizer has even been used as an effective treatment in clinical trials for menopausal women who experience problems having an orgasm.

There are now plenty of similar versions from sex-toy producers chasing the success of the Womanizer. But for now let's focus on the queen of them all: read on for my Womanizer Premium 2 review.

(Image credit: Womanizer)

Check out the best lube for different scenarios

Browse today's best Fleshlights

Womanizer Premium 2 review: design and features

The unique feature of the entire Womanizer portfolio is the Pleasure Air Technology and this remains the same with the Premium 2 and we're happy to report that the pulsing waves of air are as kind to the clitoris as ever. There are some interesting variations on this technology from Lelo with its Sona, but the Womanizer crew are sticking to their trademarked technology for good reason. Because it works.

The Premium 2 has 14 different intensity levels, an increase of two from its predecessor. The Autopilot function, which also featured in the Premium, has upped its game to become 2.0. This function sees the simulator guide you through different intensities on an orgasm 'journey', and the 2.0 version claims a smoother transition between the variations.

Discretion is a key factor for sex-toy users so the Smart Silence function is a big plus as stimulation only starts when the Premium 2 makes skin contact. Until then it sits as quiet as a mouse in standby mode. There are two different-sized heads to choose from and the design is sleek and ergonomic, making it easy to hold and change intensity levels or switch to Autopilot. This upgrade also features two new colours, Bordeaux (pictured) and Warm Grey, to the existing stable of Black, Blueberry and Raspberry.

(Image credit: Womanizer)

Womanizer Premium 2 review: does it work?

This most important of questions is deeply subjective but what we can tell you is that the Premium 2 has a comprehensive range of intensities, from mild to incredibly intense. The curved design makes it easy to navigate through intensities and the sensation of the pulsing air is gentle and satisfyingly intense. On first use it takes a little bit of time to find the sweet spot but this is a marathon, not a sprint and so allow plenty of time (and lube) to get accustomed with what will no doubt become a favourite go-to toy.

Womanizer Premium 2 review: verdict

The Womanizer Premium 2 is a good-looking and well-designed toy. Its functions have been informed by a global testing panel, the MasturbaTEAM – a group of 10,000 users – and this human input shows in the ergonomic design, and the smooth, intuitive Autopilot and Smart Silence functions. It's a little pricey but if you're already accustomed to clitoral stimulators then this is a justifiable spend. For beginners and those dipping a toe, there are cheaper versions within the Womanizer stable, and outside of it, that would make a better starter toy.