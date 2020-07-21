Where to buy face masks online in Australia (July 2020)

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Australia, as of 11:59pm on Wednesday, July 22, Melbournians will be required to wear face masks or coverings when in public in the city's metropolitan areas or the Mitchell Shire.

This decision by the national cabinet was made to combat the rising case numbers in Victoria, which has recorded another 246 coronavirus cases overnight on July 20, bringing the state's total to 2,913 active cases and 39 recorded deaths.

Failure to adhere to the new precautionary rules will result in a AU$200 on-the-spot fine.

In responding to a question about what kinds of coverings were appropriate, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews stated on Sunday in a press conference that “[it] need not be a hospital-grade mask, it need not be one of the handmade masks like I was wearing when I came in today. It can be a scarf, it can be a homemade mask.”

However, whilst opting for a bandana or scarf in lieu of a surgical mask will avoid you being penalised, it’s worth noting that using such methods are not recommended by medical professionals.

On Monday night's episode of The Project, Australia's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Coatsworth advised that “bandanas and other face coverings of that sort are a last resort”, while also adding “it’s something you wear when you’re on your way to the chemist to buy yourself a face mask”.

As face masks and coverings are now required to be worn in public areas, authorities have reiterated that Melbourne residents should only leave their houses for appropriate reasons and practice social distancing when doing so.

Authorities have also stated that masks are likely to become a recurring feature of our everyday lives as we learn to live with COVID-19.

Different mask types and what to buy

There are an array of different face masks available on the market – surgical, reusable, washable and even homemade.

The Victorian government has recommended cloth masks be utilised as your first form of defence against inhaling or spreading germ particles. These masks should ideally be made of three layers of a mix of breathable fabrics to ensure adequate protection – you can buy these at your local chemist, online or even make them at home.

Another alternative is surgical masks – these are generally made with a non-woven meltblown polypropylene layer and come in various levels of protection. Whilst surgical masks are a popular choice, a study published in April in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that a cloth mask offers more protection than a surgical mask for people nearby.

You might also remember P2 or N95 masks, the ultimate defence against the dangerous smoke particles that filled the air in Australia’s most recent bushfires. Although these masks offer the highest level of protection, they're not being advocated for community use, as they’re being reserved for front line health professionals working in hospitals and testing centres. Cloth masks offer suitable protection for members of the general public as they make any essential trips outdoors.

How to fit your face mask properly

Once you’ve purchased your mask(s), you need to ensure correct fitting for optimum results. A mask should be fitted securely around the face, specifically covering your nose and mouth area and be securely fastened to fit restfully.

It's also recommended that you apply hand sanitiser before and after fitting your face mask and avoid touching your face to evade contamination.

Where to buy face masks in Australia

