Vistaprint's new DC Comics face masks are one super way to stay protected

Vistaprint, the unlikely maker of some of the pandemic's best face masks, has launched a new range dedicated to your favourite superheroes. The DC Comics collection includes prints themed around the likes of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Teen Titans Go, Justice League and Green Lantern.

Browse the DC Comics mask collection at Vistaprint

For proud fans, you can go for a big, bold logo of your favourite character. Alternatively, there are also more subtle repeat prints for those looking for something more low-key – we especially like the Wonder Woman and Robin prints below, which almost meld into an abstract design from a distance. The masks are available in kids, adult small, and adult large fits.

(Image credit: Vistaprint / All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics)

Vistaprint has nailed it when it comes to its mask design – we've tested a few of these out and they're some of the comfiest we've tested. The fabric is lightweight and breathable, and there's an integrated filter that lasts up to 50 washes and means you don't have to faff around with ordering replacements and swapping them in and out. The three-dimensional chin structure ensures a close fit around the bottom of your face but keeps the fabric itself pleasantly away from your mouth. An integrated, flexible wire keeps the mask snug around your nose (and helps prevent glasses, if you wear them, from steaming up), and the adjustable ear straps are nice and stretchy and comfortable.

If superheroes aren't your thing, Vistaprint also makes a wide range of different mask designs that's worth a browse. Delivery is free and takes up to 10 days. The range is available to order now at Vistaprint for £13 (Kids) or £17 (Adults).