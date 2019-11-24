Save BIG with these Amazon Black Friday Sony and Samsung 4K TV deals

Amazon Black Friday deals are here and they brought along something we were expecting, but are glad to see nevertheless: TV deals. And lots of them! You can save BIG on top brands like LG and Sony, and when we say BIG, we mean it, some of the TVs has been discounted off £700. Upgrade that old 32" telly you have to one of these beauties and save in the same time.

Up to 38% off TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more

LG Electronics OLED55B9PLA 55-Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart OLED TV with Freeview Play | Black Friday price £1,099 | Was £1,799.99 | You save £700.99 (39%) on Amazon

ULTRA HD 4K resolution is four times that of Full HD, producing brilliant clarity and vivid details that amaze. The second generation α7 Intelligent Processor allows for the premium image quality of OLED TV bringing a clearer and brighter viewing experience and AI processing can enhance any image.View Deal

Philips 43PUS6754/12 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Ambilight | Black Friday price £349 | Was £400 | You save £51 (13%) on Amazon

This 43-inch Philips TV comes with 3-sided Ambilight for a more immerse television experience. With 4K UHD resolution and LED light, you can enjoy rich colours and amazing contrasts. Benefit from HDR 10+ support and enjoy vivid colours, dark blacks and bright whites with this 43 Inch TV.View Deal

