This smart cup knows what you're drinking

This 'smart cup' is extending the Internet of Things to your drinking habits, picking up on what you drink and how much of it.

So if you're looking to cut down on the hard stuff, the Vessyl smart cup can tell you precisely how much caffeine you're about to drink – or drank. You know how it goes.

Other information the cup can display includes calories, fat, protein, sugar. In fact, the cup is so intelligent it can use that information and tell you exactly what you have in it.

It's so precise it can even tell you the difference between Coca Cola and Pepsi. Unfortunately, it can't tell the difference between alcohol – so there's no way of determining whether you have wine or beer in the cup.

The cup uses a proprietary measure to keep a track of the users' hydration. It drops during the day and can be topped up by drinking.

The cup will launch in early 2015. It will be priced at $199 and can be pre-ordered for $99.

There's no word on a UK launch date or price yet, but we'll keep you posted.