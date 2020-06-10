This cheap Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats deal is a MUST SEE for gym bunnies and runners

In case you didn't know, it's T3 Awards 2020 week now and as we award the best products and technologies in 2020, we also keep a keen eye on the deals that might be available for said products. Here we have the winner of the 'best headphones for running' category, the Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, discounted to £99.99 at Amazon which is probably the best running headphones deal we've seen recently.

• Buy the Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats headhones in black for £99.99 at Amazon

What makes the Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats the best running headphones at the moment? This year's Powerbeats offered a new spin on the Pro. Yes, there is a wire connecting the two buds but this means Beats could increase the battery life – up to 15 hours from the Pro's 9 – replace the ridiculously bulky battery case with a simple Lightening cable, and drop the price by £90/$90. The brilliant fit and stellar sound quality are exactly the same.

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, Black | On sale for £99.99 | Was £129.95 | You save £29.96 at Amazon

The Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats are the ultimate workout headphones in 2020. The latest iteration has improved battery life, sleeker and more lightweight design, fast charging feature and more importantly, clear sounds. These headphones are also sweat- and water-proof, perfect for any types of exercising (don't swim in them, though).View Deal

It's remarkable that Beats by Dre has managed to make Powerbeats sound and look so good when you consider that they are sweatproof and rugged. The over-ear hooks that help hold them in place are comfortable and can even be worn over spectacles without any annoyance.

Under the reinforced, sleek exterior lays hidden the Apple H1 headphone chip that provides improved connection speed, especially to Apple devices (not surprisingly). The Powerbeats is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and has Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.

Using the Fast Fuel technology, a 5-minute charge gives 1 hour of playback when battery is low so even if you forget to charge your Powerbeats before your run, you can plug it in and by the time you've finished with warming up, the buds are going to be ready too.

Included in the box are: Powerbeats wireless earphones, eartips with four size options, carrying case, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, quick start guide and a warranty card.