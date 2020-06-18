Bang & Olufsen announces Beoplay E8 Sport, its FIRST true wireless performance earphones

Bang & Olufsen takes its first venture into sports with the announcement of the true wireless earphones Beoplay E8 Sport. The new running headphones from the Danish manufacturer aim to combine "sound performance with craftmanship" and include "features required by professional athletes and casual runners" alike.

According to VP of Product Management Christoffer Poulsen, when creating the new Beoplay E8 Sport, the designers at Bang & Olufsen had a three-fold objective:

to create a waterproof and customisable design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts

to have long enough battery life that lasts "beyond the finish line"

and, most importantly, excellent sound quality (naturally)

Whether the Beoplay E8 Sport will deliver on any of these promises is yet to be determined but if the heritage of B&O is anything to go by, we have high hope for the Beoplay E8 Sport.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport: features

The sexy looking Beoplay E8 Sport earphones come housed in a compact wireless charging case that uses materials "influenced from the sports industry, such as rubber and textured silicone, with strong and corrosion resistant anodised aluminium that has been a Bang & Olufsen trademark for more than 50 years", the press release goes on.

As for looks, the earphones sport an anodised aluminium ring in true Bang & Olufsen style and the branding is further emphasised by the etched B&O logo on the side of the earphones.

Keeping activity levels in mind, the ridged gripped detail on the earphones helps adjustments when fingers are wet and sweaty, and to avoid unnecessary stopping or distraction while running. The Boeplay E8 Sport can also switch between tracks, take calls and activate Transparency Mode all with a tap or swipe of the finger.

The Beoplay E8 Sport has an IP57 certification and fully protected against dust, sweat and water intrusion of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It comes with a variety of five removable ear tips and three fins so hopefully it won't fall out of your ears as you trying to complete your WOD.

Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX codecs ensure stable connectivity and sound reproduction on all iOS and Android devices.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport: price and availability

The Beoplay E8 Sport earphones are launching in Oxygen Blue and Black and will be available on the Bang & Olufsen website, stores and select third-party retailers from 9 July 2020.

The earphones come complete with a premium wireless charging case, five ear tips, three ear fins and a USB-C charging cable.

The recommended retail price is £300 / €350.