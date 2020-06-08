T3 Awards 2020 week is go! Here are ALL the winners so far from fitness to outdoors…

What's the best TV for gaming? The best smart speaker? The best electric toothbrush? Here at T3 we spend our time answering these exact questions in a wealth of buying guides where we help you choose the best products across categories including tech, home & garden, fitness, outdoors and much more.
And once a year, the T3 team gets together to choose the very best products in a huge number of categories and then we crown those products worthy winners of the T3 Awards.
This year, the T3 Awards 2020 are sponsored by ExpressVPN and Deezer. The T3 Awards categories are more numerous (there are now 89 categories!) and the range of products covered is even wider. New categories for 2020 include Best Air Purifier, Best Running Watch, Best Air Fryer, Best Coffee Machine, Best Gaming Monitor, Best TV for Gaming and many more.
And this week, we're announcing the winners of those awards, starting right now! You'll find all of the winners below. Note that there are so many winners this year that we'll be announcing them throughout the week, so keep checking back if your favourite category winners have not yet been revealed. Or read on to see the winners that we have announced.
Thank you to ExpressVPN and Deezer for sponsoring the awards and ensuring that they took place this year, and congratulations to all the winners.
Best Home Weights
Winner: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell
Shortlist: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, TRX Gravity Cast Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, Jordan Fitness Ultimate Bar, Mirafit Hex Dumbbell
Best Fitness Headphones
Winner: Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats
Shortlist: Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, Optoma NuForce BESport 4, Soundcore Spirit Sports by Anker
Best Running Shoes
Winner: Hoka One One Carbon X
Shortlist: Nike React Infinity Run, Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, Hoka One One Carbon X, Adidas Ultraboost 20, Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%
Best Trail Running Shoes
Winner: Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley
Shortlist: ON Running Cloudventure Peak, Inov-8 MUDCLAW G 260, Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley, Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GTX, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail
Best Workout Shoes
Winner: Nike Free X Metcon 2
Shortlist: Under Armour TriBase Reign 2, Nike Varsity Compete TR2, Nike Free X Metcon 2, Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 FlexWeave, Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Shoes
Best Road Bike
Winner: Specialized Roubaix Sport
Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0, Pinnacle Arkose R2, Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport, Ridley Noah Ultegra, Specialized Roubaix Sport
Best Electric Bike
Winner: VanMoof S3
Shortlist: Brompton Electric, GoCycle GXi, VanMoof S3, Specialized Turbo Vado 5.0 SL, Scott Axis eRide Evo
Best Mountain Bike
Winner: Whyte S-150C RS V2
Canyon Spectral CF 7.0, Norco Sight A3, Scott Spark 940, Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp, Whyte S-150C RS V2
Best Home Gym Equipment
Winner: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell
Shortlist: Wattbike Atom, TRX Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, TacX Neo 2 Smart, Assault Airrunner Curve
Best Heart Rate Sensor
Winner: Polar H10
Shortlist: Garmin HRM-Run, Wahoo Tickr X, Polar H10, Myzone MZ-3, Garmin HRM-Swim
Best Fitness Tracker
Winner: Fitbit Charge 4
Shortlist: Fitbit Versa 2, Moov Now, Fitbit Charge 4, Garmin Vivosport, Polar Ignite
Best Running Watch
Winner: Garmin Forerunner 245
Shortlist: Garmin Forerunner 945, Polar Vantage V, Garmin Forerunner 245/245 Music, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Titanium, Suunto 9 Baro
Best Protein Powder or Snack
Winner: Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90
Shortlist: Oatein Hype Protein Bar, The Protein Works' Vegan Wondershake, Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90, Barebell Protein Bars, The Protein Works Loaded Legends Protein Bar
Best Drone
Winner: DJI Mavic Mini
Shortlist: DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Air 2, Ryze Tello, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom
Best Waterproof Jacket
Winner: Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell
Shortlist: Maier Sports Metor M, Paramo Alta III, The North Face Apex Flex GTX Jacket, Arc'teryx Zeta AR, Fjällräven Keb Eco-Shell, Marmot Bantamweight jacket
Best Action Camera
Winner: GoPro Hero 8 Black
Shortlist: GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Hero 7 Black, Insta360 One R, DJI Osmo Action, GoPro Max
Best Budget Action Camera
Winner: GoPro Hero 7 White
Shortlist: Olfi One.Five Black (second gen), GoPro Hero 7 White, Sony HDR-AS50, Akaso V50 X, YI 4K
Best Budget Drone
Winner: Ryze Tello
Shortlist: Ryze Tello, Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV, Potensic A20 Mini Drone, Eachine E520S, Potensic D85
Best Tent
Winner: Wild Country Zephyros Compact 2
Shortlist: Tensile Safari Connect 2, Coleman OctaGo, Wild Country Zephyros Compact 2, Vango F10 Xenon UL 2, Quechua 2 Seconds 3XL Fresh & Black
Best Walking Shoes
Winner: Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX
Shortlist: Arc'teryx Konseal LT Shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 280 Men's, Keen Venture Vent walking shoe, Columbia Vitesse Outdry Shoe, Merrell MQM Flex 2 GTX
Best Hiking Boots
Winner: Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX
Shortlist: Scarpa R-Evo GTX WMN, Adidas Men's Terrex Free Hiker Parley, Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX, Mammut Kento High GTX Hiking Boots, Hanwag Banks SF Extra GTX, Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Boot
Best Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now TV
Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Apple iPhone SE (2020), Motorola G8 Power, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, Google Pixel 3a, Nokia 7.2
Best Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Asus VivoBook S15, HP Elite Dragonfly, Dell XPS 13, Acer Swift 7, Apple MacBook Air 2020
Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Asus Zephyrus S GX701, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GS65 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500, Dell G7 17 7790
Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Philips Brilliance 328p, Acer Predator X27, BenQ EW2780U, LG 27UK650-W, Samsung U32R59C
Best VPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, Surfshark, IPVanish
Best 5G Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Oppo Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Huawei P40 Pro
Best Smart Speaker – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Amazon Echo Show 8, Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Studio, Google Nest Mini, Sonos One, B&O Beosound Balance, Google Nest Hub Max
Best Gaming Headset – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, LucidSound LS35X, Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, HyperX Cloud Mix, Astro A50 Gen 4
Best Gaming Mouse – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Roccat Kain 120 AIMO, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder Elite, SteelSeries Sensei 310, Glorious Model O
Best Gaming Keyboard – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Das Keyboard X50Q, Razer Huntsman Elite, Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo, SteelSeries Apex 7, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum
Best Gaming Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR, Samsung CRG9, Viewsonic Elite XG270GQ
Best Gaming Chair – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Nitro Concepts S300, Noblechairs Epic Real Leather, GT Omega Element, Secretlab Omega, Vertagear SL5000
Best Gaming Accessory – sponsored by ExpressVPN
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: WD_Black D10, Archer TX3000E, HTC Vive Cosmos, Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Marseille mClassic
Best Smart Lighting
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Philips Hue, TP-Link, LIFX, IKEA Tradfri, Nanoleaf
Best Smart Security
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock, Arlo Pro 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Arlo Video Doorbell, Ring Stick Up Camera
Best Smart Energy Product
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Nest, Tado, Hive, Drayton Wiser, Radbot
Best Home Networking Tech
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Netgear Orbi, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Archer AX11000, Netgear Nighthawk XR700
Best TV – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Samsung Q950TS, LG GX, Philips OLED+984, Sony XH9505, Samsung Q95T, LG CX
Best TV for Gaming – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: LG CX, Sony XH9505, Panasonic HX800, Samsung Q80T, Samsung Q950TS
Best TV Under £1,000 – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Samsung Q65T, Hisense Roku TV B7120, Philips OLED754, Panasonic HX800, Samsung TU8500
Best Soundbar or Soundbase – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung HW-Q90R Soundbar, Sonos Beam, Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, SB36512-F6, Sharp HT-SBW800
Best Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Apple Airpods Pro
Best Wired Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Focal Stellia, Audeze LCD-1, Sennheiser HD 660S, Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Klipsch T5M Wired, Grado SR325e
Best Bluetooth Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT, Soundmagic E11BT, Optoma NuForce Be5 Live, Grado GW100
Best Noise Cancelling Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro
Best True Wireless Headphones – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: RHA TrueConnect, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Jabra Elite 75t
Best Headphones Under £100 – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Lypertek Tevi, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, SoundMagic E11BT, Grado SR80E, Sony MDRXB650BT
Best Bluetooth Speaker – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Sonos Move, Kanto TUK, B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen, UE Megaboom 3, Marshall Kilburn II
Best Multiroom Speaker – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Sonos Move, Naim Mu-so 2, Sonos One, Bluesound Pulseflex 2i, Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo, Ruark R5
Best Streaming DAC – sponsored by Deezer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Yamaha WXAD-10, Sonos Port, Audiolab 6000N, Cambridge Audio CXN, iFi xDSD
Best Air Purifier
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Blueair Classic 480i, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30, Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, Elechomes WiFi H13, Dyson Pure Cool Me
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Dyson V11 Absolute, Samsung Powerstick Jet, Miele Triflex HX1, Samsung Jet 90 Pro
Best Air Fryer
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, Philips Viva Collection Airfryer 9621, Philips Airfryer XXL, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Tower T14001
Best Coffee Machine
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Magimix Vertuo Plus M600, Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Oracle Touch, Melitta Barista TS Smart
Best Kettle
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Sage Smart Kettle, Smeg KLF03, KitchenAid 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Dualit Classic Kettle
Best Toaster
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: KitchenAid Artisan Toaster, Dualit NewGen, Sage Smart Toaster, KitchenAid Long Slot Toaster, John Lewis Simplicity 2-Slice Toaster
Best Electric Toothbrush
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius X, Oral-B Genius 9000, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean, Philips Sonicare 9000
Best Lawnmower
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Stihl RMA 339 C, Cobra MX4340V, Gtech Cordless Lawnmower 2.0, Karcher LMO 18-33, Bosch Citymower 18-300
Best Barbecue
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Traeger Ranger, Napoleon Pro, Weber Master-Touch, Weber SmokeFire, Tepro Toronto Click
Best Outdoor Lighting
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: John Lewis Festoon, Nordlux Vejers, Ikea Solvinden, Philips Hue Lily, Philips Hue Econic
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: iRobot Roomba i7, Roborock S5, Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Roborock S6 MaxV, Dyson 360 Eye Heurist
Best Fridge Freezer
Shortlist in progress
Best Oven
Shortlist in progress
Best Induction Hob
Shortlist in progress
Best Dishwasher
Shortlist in progress
Best Washing Machine
Shortlist in progress
Best Mattress
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Emma Original, Nectar, Simba Hybrid, Eve Premium Hybrid, Sealy Nostromo, Otty Hybrid
Best Duvet
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Panda The Cloud Bamboo Duvet, John Lewis & Partners Natural Collection duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet, Soak&Sleep Luxury New Zealand Wool Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet
Best Pillow
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Simba Hybrid Pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, Eve Memory Foam Pillow, Snuggledown Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow, Soak & Sleep Ultimate Hungarian Goose Down Pillow
Best Electric Scooter
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Segway-Ninebot ES4, Xiaomi Mijia M365, Unagi Model One E450 Dual Motor, Turboant X7, E-Micro Micro Falcon X3
Best Camera
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Nikon D780, Sony α7R IV, Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T4, Sony A6100
Best Compact Camera
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII
Best Suitcase
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Horizn Studios M5 ID, American Tourister Airconic, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, Samsonite Lite-Box Aluminium, Antler Clifton
Best Watch
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Zenith Defy Classic Midnight, Hublot Big Bang Intergral, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Montblanc 1858 Automatic 24H, IWC Portugieser Automatic 40
Best Watch Under £1,000
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: G-Shock Mudmaster British Army edition, Hamilton PSR, Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire, Certina DS-1 Big Date Powermatic 80, Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicium
Best Smartwatch
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: TAG Heuer Connected, Apple Watch Series 5, Fossil Gen 5, Moto 360, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
Best Winter Jacket
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore
Best Shaver
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Philips Series 9000, Philips OneBlade, GilletteLabs Heated Razor, Braun Series 9, Panasonic ES-LV95
Best Sat Nav
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, Garmin Zumo XT, Beeline Moto, Garmin Drivesmart 65, TomTom Go Premium X
Best Dashcam
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Mio MiVue J85, Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware Q800 Pro, Garmin Dash Cam Mini
Brand of the Year
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Samsung, Anker, Sky, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Nintendo, Disney
Retailer of the Year
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Buy It Direct Group, Amazon, Richer Sounds, Currys, AO.com, B&Q, Fitness Superstore, Apple, Pure Electric
Tech Innovation Award
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Focal Chora 826-D, GoPro Max, Samsung The Wall (microLED TV), Oculus Quest, DJI Mavic Air 2 (AirSense), Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, VanMoof S3, WT2 Plus, B&W Formation, Dyson Pure Cool Me
5G Champion
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Sky Mobile, EE, Samsung, Three, Vodafone
Best Gadget Under £100
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: Roku Streaming Stick+, GROHE Sense, Master Lock Biometric Padlock, Amazon Echo Show 5, Blink Mini, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, Lypertek Tevi, Krups Essenza Mini
Gadget of the Year
Winner: hold on, this one has not been announced yet!
Shortlist: B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung Q950TS, Arlo Pro 3, Nintendo Switch Lite, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG CX, Oculus Quest, iPad Air (2019), DJI Mavic Mini, Sonos Move, iPhone SE, VanMoof S3
Congratulations to all of our winners as well as everyone who made it onto the shortlists.