It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and that means one thing: Black Friday deals are here, bringing discounts on everything and anything. As part of the festivities, Currys has some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.
Having a good laptop is, in this day and age, an absolute must; we'd be completely lost without one as the world moves towards remote work and we move towards the sofa. At this point, laptops are also nearing desktop-levels of power, meaning that basically all tasks – work, play, and everything in-between – can easily be handled.
We've chosen three of the best Currys Black Friday laptop deals but there are a lot to choose from, with discounts on pretty much every major Windows laptop manufacturer going. While that does exclude Apple's MacBooks, for most people a Windows laptop is the ideal choice, especially at these prices.
LENOVO C340-11 | Chrome OS | 11.6-inch | 4GB RAM / 32GB SSD | Was £319 | Now £219 | Available from Currys
First up, we've got this huge deal for Lenovo's C340-11 Chromebook, a plucky little device that isn't particularly powerful but, thanks to Chrome OS, will meet the needs of most casual users.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | Windows 10 | 12.3-inch | i5 | 8GB RAM / 128GB SSD | Was £899 | Now £749 | Available from Currys
The Surface Pro 7 is the best blend of tablet and laptop, seamlessly shifting between casual touchscreen mode and hardcore work mode with the Type Cover (sold separately). If you're looking for an all-purpose device with money off, the search is over.View Deal
HP Pavilion 14 | Windows 10 | 14-inch | i5 | 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | Was £699 | Now £529 | Available from Currys
HP have a long reputation for making solid work machines and the Pavilion 14 is no exception. Right now, you're unlikely to find a more powerful laptop than this for the price, especially with 512GB storage.
If you're in the market for a new laptop, whether for work or for play, then Currys Black Friday laptop deals are a very good place to start the search. We've highlighted three of the best, but there are a lot of others to choose from.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money