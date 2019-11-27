Sony PlayStation 4 with three top games is just $199 at Walmart for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019 is mere days away and the deals are already piling up, welcoming another year of scoring bargains left right and centre. Here at T3, we've spent the past few weeks scouring the web for the best forthcoming deals and have compiled list after list, like a lovely magazine Santa.

This year, Black Friday is bigger than ever and so the job has been particularly tough. It's what we do, though, and it's always fun finding things that would otherwise break the bank but, for a beautiful period of time, don't. Make sure to check out the rest of our deals coverage.

One of the best gaming deals we've seen is this excellent bundle deal on the PlayStation 4, which offers the 1TB console along with three top games with a $100 discount. Free delivery is also included in the deal, too.

PlayStation 4 1TB Bundle | Was $299 | Sale price $199 | Available now at Walmart

At this stage, there aren't many people on earth who don't know what the PS4 is and, as such, everyone should recognise that picking it up for a mere $200 in the 1TB configuration bundle deal is not something that can easily be passed up.

Gamers rejoice! The Black Friday gods – or more specifically Walmart – have smiled down upon you with an offering: a fully-loaded 1TB PS4 for just $200, available a few days before Black Friday kicks off. With this fantastic deal, you get the console (obviously), a DualShock controller, alongside God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn. It doesn't get much better than that...

Even if you aren't a gamer, this is the kind of deal that could convert you: three amazing games bundled with a powerful console that also doubles as a media system for down time, with enough space to store basically anything you could possibly want. Go get 'em.