Shop the Lovehoney summer sale for up to 60% off sex toys

The weather may not be heating up, there are some sizzling deals in the Lovehoney summer sale – including a up to a massive 60% off sex toys. There are plenty of options for men, women and couples, and toys to suit whatever you're into. UK-based Lovehoney is the place to go for some of the best sex toys around, and this summer sale is a great time to pick up some new sexual happiness products for a bargain price.

As well as the sex toy price-cuts, there's also up to 60% off lingerie and bondage gear, as well as up to 60% the loosely-named 'essentials' range, which includes actual bedroom essentials such as lube, but also things like Kama Sutra sex dice and flavoured edible body paint packaged like a big crayon. 

For more bargains, explore the best of T3's Summer Savings week. Missed these deals? Head to our Lovehoney discount roundup.

Lovehoney Summer Sale | Up to 60% off Sex toys
Whether you're in the market for a vibrator, dildo, butt plug, cock ring or fleshlight, there's a bargain for you in the Lovehoney sex toy sale. Our pick of the deals is a rechargeable rabbit vibrator, down from £49.99 to just £29.99.View Deal

On the hunt for some more ways to spice up your sex life? T3 has a range of buying guides to help you out. Check out the best vibrators and the best Fleshlight if you're in the mood to try something new, or stock up on quality essentials such as some of the best lube. And make sure you play safe – these are the best condoms around right now.

