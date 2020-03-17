Sex toy sales surge following coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak seems to have an unexpectedly stimulating effect on people's sex lives, new figures suggest. Sex toy brand Womanizer has reported sales figures more than 50% above what it had originally forecast for the period running from 1 January to 6 March.

Sales in Italy are 60% higher than predicted, while the USA is trending 60% above forecast numbers. Take a look at our guide to the best sex toys if you're thinking of getting in on the action.

We're fairly sure it's not the prospect of imminent social collapse that's getting people hot under the collar, and that this surge in sex toy sales is related to increased numbers of people self isolating. You have to find something to do, right?

"Of course, we didn’t anticipate a surge in sales of Womanizer due to corona," says Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer. "We do know... that time is an essential factor when it comes to sexuality and self-pleasure. With the prospect of long-periods at home either alone or with your partner, people are exploring new ways to make the best of the time available."

Sex and coronavirus: Is it a good idea?

As to whether it's a good idea to be getting it on (with another person) right now, the jury's out. The WHO (via NY Times) says that, while coronaviruses aren't usually sexually transmitted, it's too soon to say for sure what the deal is with COVID-19. However, kissing is a bad idea, so you might find it difficult to set the mood.

Dr. Frederick Davis, in NY Post, says that if neither you or your partner is showing coronavirus symptoms, you theoretically should be fine to continue having sex as usual, but warns that it's a "gray area" due to people carrying the virus without knowing about it.