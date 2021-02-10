Save 68% on NordVPN's 2-year plan and you could get an extra 2 years FREE with this VPN deal

NordVPN is changing the rules when it comes to birthdays, giving new customers a gift rather than receiving with this potentially big discount VPN deal on one of the best VPN providers there is.

If you commit to a two-year plan of NordVPN, you'll save a total of 68% across the two years at an effective rate of only $3.71 a month (compared to $11.95 a month normally).

On top of that, as a part of NordVPN's birthday promotion, customers will receive a lucky dip prize, winning an additional one month, one year, or two years added for free onto their subscription.

Really, it's a win-win situation with the minimum prize securing you an extra month at no further cost to you.

While ExpressVPN may just have it beat, NordVPN is always following close behind in our VPN buying guides as one of the best providers out there, ticking boxes across the board from security to exceptional speeds, as well as the ability to unblock geo-restricted content on the likes of Netflix and BBC iPlayer. With over 5,500 servers across 59 locations, new customers can receive an additional month, one year, or two years in NordVPN's lucky dip birthday promotion.



Not sure? You can still benefit from NordVPN's 30-day money back guarantee if you aren't fully happy with its services.



Please be aware, while NordVPN's two year plan works out as a rate of $3.71 a month, you'll pay $89 up front for your first two years.

Why to make the most of NordVPN's VPN deal

As previously mentioned, NordVPN is beaten only by ExpressVPN in most instances as the overarching top-tier VPN, offering exceptional performance across multiple devices in a variety of areas.

With 5,500 servers across 59+ locations around the globe, NordVPN is an exceptional streaming VPN with the ability to unblock popular streaming giants like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and Prime Video with next to no hassle.

NordVPN also puts security at the top of its priorities with an abundance of security features that make it one of the safest VPN providers around. From a dedicated kill switch to DNS leak protection, NordVPN also comes with built in CyberSec, detecting and blocking ads and malicious websites.

For lightening fast speeds, NordVPN is certainly the way to go for the best fast VPN with its WireGuard NordLynx protocol in its holster, alongside Double VPN, Obfuscated and Dedicated IP, P2P and Onion support protocols.

Its unique map interface sets it apart from its competitors, breaking up the usual list format for a more interesting visual. While it can be clunky at times, we found it works best as an iPhone VPN, able to easily zoom in and out to select the server location you need.

Offering fantastic live support, as well as its 30-day money back guarantee, you can rest assured of only the best service - if you're not happy, you'll get a complete refund.

To take advantage of this special offer, head to the NordVPN website now.