Samsung Omnia 7 best UK price: Free on £25pm contract

Reseller touts T-Mobile offer at &pound;10 per month less...

By

Windows Phone 7 just got even more appealing

Windows Phone 7 handsets launch tomorrow in the UK, and already a price war is on the cards. The Samsung Omnia 7 (or i8700) is among the first batch of WP7 smartphones to go on sale, and it's just had its price slashed by a UK reseller

Buymobilephones.net has taken the £35 per month deal offered by T-Mobile and dropped £10 per month from the price. Via their website, the 24 month contract will gift you a free Omnia 7, 1GB of monthly data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts for just £25 per month.

The Omnia 7 has a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, on top of the 5-Meg camera and 1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that Microsoft set out as its benchmark for the platform.

Will you be picking up a Samsung Omnia 7? Let us know on the T3 Twitter feed

