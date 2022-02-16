Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaked to come with the ultimate folding phone upgrade

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs include an S Pen slot and a bigger display

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is the best folding phone you can buy right now, but Samsung isn't sitting on its laurels. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will launch later this year, will offer some important improvements on Samsung's winning formula – and it'll also get the same 4 years of Android versions and 5 years of security updates as the rest of Samsung's 2022 line-up, making it not just the best folding phone we know about but the most future-proof one too.

Bigger, better and with space for the S Pen

While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen, it doesn't have anywhere to put it. That'll change with the Z Fold 4, which will have a dedicated slot for storing the S Pen when it's not in use. The screen is going to get a little bit bigger too, although by a little we really do mean a little: the Z Fold 3 has a 7.55-inch main screen and the Z Fold 4 will have 7.56 inches. Before you get all excited about what you'll do with that extra 0.01 of an inch, the larger display is taking it back: where the Fold 3's internal display is 6.2 inches, the Fold 4 gets 6.19 inches. 

According to The Elec, Samsung's focus with the Fold 4 is on durability rather than any startling design changes: it had considered an eight-inch folding phone but it was too big for testers' hands to hold comfortably. Expect the headline changes to be under the hood with newer processors and perhaps improved display tech too.

