Samsung Galaxy S20 official marketing images leaked

As the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event draws ever closer, more and more information is leaking about the Samsung Galaxy S20, the company's flagship handset range for 2020. We've had internal specs, camera information, and now we finally know what each handset is going to look like.

German news outlet WinFuture has got its hands on leaked marketing images from Samsung, with digital renders showcasing all three Samsung Galaxy S20 models: the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

Shown in four colourways - cloud blue, cloud pink, cosmic grey and cosmic black - all three models are on display here, with the S20 sporting three rear cameras while the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra pack four cameras each.

The S20 Ultra has a clearly marked "space zoom 100x" label, which hints towards a massive zoom function perfect for stargazing. It's very impressive and corresponds to the phone's codename during production - "hubble", as in the hubble telescope. The naming of the colourways "cosmic" and "cloud" also make sense in this context. Check out all three phones below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy S20 Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture)

How do we know these images are genuine? WinFuture claims they're digital renders from Samsung's marketing department, but the images are identical to the ones that appeared on smartphone case vendor Totallee's site a few days ago. The images of the phone, are identical, as you can see by this image of the S20 Plus:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from Totallee cases (Image credit: Totallee Cases)

Now we finally know what the phones will look like, we need confirmation on those rumoured specifications. We expect we won't get any official word on this until Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in less than two week's time. We can't wait.

Liked this?