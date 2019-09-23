Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 to receive Android 10 update sooner than expected

Samsung will release the much-anticipated Android 10 software update for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus in October, it has been alleged. This won't be the final release, however. Instead, SamMobile believes that it will be rolled out as part of a beta program, for those wanting a taste of the latest flavour of Android before it's rolled out to the masses. It's also believed that the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be included in the scheme, receiving the upgrade at the same time.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are just two on Samsung's extensive list of devices that are set to receive the Android 10 update. According to a leaked document that surfaced last week, the upgrade will (eventually) arrive for everything from the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 to the Galaxy M40 and Galaxy A10. But not all dandelions are alike — the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 are all noticeably missing from the list. Strangely, so is the Galaxy Fold. Although this is likely an oversight.

Over the weekend, rival OnePlus started rolling out the much-anticipated Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.0 software update to its flagship OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, following a short beta scheme commenced at the start of the month. As such, it's safe to assume that if Samsung begins its opt-in public beta program in the middle of October, the full update could start rolling out in the mainstream sometime towards the end of November, bordering on the start of December.