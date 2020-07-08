Samsung confirms launch date for Galaxy Note 20 and Z Fold 2

It's official: Samsung Unpacked is taking place on Wednesday, August 5. The Korean company has just confirmed the date and time for the event which will see the debut of a handful of hotly anticipated devices.

We're expecting to see the new Mirror Gold colourway for the Galaxy Z Flip as well as a 5G version of the handset, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Note 20, and two Galaxy tablets.

As you'd expect in this current climate, the event will be a virtual one - just like Apple's WWDC last month - that will be live streamed on the Samsung website at 7AM PT/ 10AM ET/ 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST and will showcase the "latest Galaxy Devices ecosystem designed to empower your life."

The invitation doesn't offer much beyond that, but the splash Samsung has gone for matches the colour of the leaked images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that went live on its own website briefly.

Speaking of the Note 20, the flagship could be in for a price hike but with rumoured upgrades to the S Pen and possible new OLED display, Samsung has to recoup its costs somewhere.

Samsung is also set to launch its Galaxy Buds+ follow - dubbed Galaxy Beans - next month, alongside the slew of new devices.

While we pretty much know what lies in store, getting confirmation of the devices, their specs, and having a proper look at them is exactly what fans are after, so they'll be excited to tune into the livestream in just over a month to get the lowdown from the official source on what it has lined up for the coming months.

This is Samsung though, so the leaks probably haven't stopped just yet. We'd be surprised if a few extra titbits didn't spill out between now and then, building up the hype even more.