New award-winning comedy show cancelled after two seasons

Peacock has cancelled its revival of Saved by the Bell, one month after the show won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

As reported by Deadline , the popular sitcom based on the original TV series of the same name that originally aired from 1989 to 1993 will not be returning for a third season. The first season of the revival premiered in January 2021 to strong critical reception before it returned for a second in November 2021.

Picking up with a new group of students at Bayside High, California Governor Zack Morris (played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) merges the schools "overprivileged" with working-class families to make up for the numerous low-income high schools shut by his administration. Alongside Gosselaar, the majority of the main cast from the original returned to the show, including Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffany Thiessen and Lark Voorhies.

Saved by the Bell is available to watch in the US via Peacock (NBCUniversal) and through Sky TV and NOW in the UK.

"So disappointed by this news. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot. Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers," wrote Gosselaar (via Twitter ).

The self-aware satirical comedy was hit with returning fans and critics, sitting at a very respectable 88% on Rotten Tomatoes . As a result, it walked away with the top prize for an Outstanding Comedy series at The GLAAD Media Award in April. It beat out competition from the likes of Sex Education, Love, Victor, Gentefied , and more. The award is used to honour accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

TV show cancellations are happening in their droves at the minute. In the last week alone, we've seen Batwomen and Legends of Tomorrow cancelled by The CW, while Netflix has also scrapped Space Force , Pretty Smart and an in-the-works animated series from Meghan Markle .

Saved by the Bell stars Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, John Michael Higgins, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffany Thiessen and Lark Voorhies appearing in guest roles.