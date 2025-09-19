Surprise! This huge Prime Video series will now end with a much-hyped movie

In the era of streaming, you never quite know for sure whether a show will get the conclusion it deserves, or if it'll peter out with a bit of a whimper. I'm not saying that's what happened with The Summer I Turned Pretty, but it's noteworthy that its third season ended with a pretty massive event still yet to take place – main character Belly's wedding.

Now, though, after a few weeks of suspense since the show ended its run, some big news has started to filter out, confirming that Amazon has greenlit a movie to end the story of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah. That's huge news for the show's fans, and really goes to underline the fact that it's been a total sleeper hit for Amazon's streaming service.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 - Official Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The show has been all about Belly being unable to decide between Jeremiah and Conrad, both of whom appear to love her like crazy, with the major twist being that the two guys just so happen to be brothers. Look away if you haven't watched it and want to avoid spoilers, though, because the end of Season 3 saw Belly come to her senses and pick the devoted Conrad over the far more unreliable Jeremiah.

That season's very trailer made sure to point out that she and Jeremiah were engaged, though, repeatedly – so the fact that it ended without that wedding actually taking place, even with the groom swapped out, made some fans feel like the story hadn't really ended. Now, they've been proven correct – and they're going to get a more cinematic send-off for all the characters.

Crucially, the film's being written by Jenny Han, who wrote the novels that the whole franchise is based on, so there's every chance that this is a really faithful, rewarding continuation of their arcs and development. While it hasn't been explicitly confirmed that this will be a wedding movie, Han's quote comes very close: "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due."

So, if you're a big fan and want more The Summer I Turned Pretty, keep your ear to the ground for news of when the film might come out (but brace yourself for it to be in late 2026 at the earliest).

