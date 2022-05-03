Netflix just cancelled its biggest show yet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has cancelled Space Force starring Steve Carell, the new workplace comedy that saw the actor reunite with the same developer/executive producer behind The Office (US).

As reported by Deadline , Space Force has not been renewed for a third season with its second season only debuting on the streaming service in February this year. After promising numbers helped the show remain at the number one spot during the launch of season one, Space Force subsequently struggled to garner an audience. It failed to crack the Nielsen streaming weekly Top 10 ranking and only briefly appeared in Netflix's own Top 10 ranking.

Space Force centres on a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. Taking influence from the Space Force established by the Trump presidency, season two picked up with General Naird (Carell) and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

This is another blow to Netflix's suite of content and one of its most high-profile yet. Alongside Carell, lots of top Hollywood names appeared in the series such as John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow. It was also created by Greg Daniels, best known for King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation and The Office (US).

A variety of reasons can be put down to this decision but it can usually be attributed to the company's algorithm system that weighs up budget versus return with critical reception taken into account too. Space Force is believed to be one of the most expensive shows made by Netflix. Carell was reportedly paid $1 million per episode (via THR ) when taking into account his lead role, part in co-creating, and executive producer position.

Netflix has axed numerous shows in 2022 with many of them only into their first or second season. Pretty Smart , the US sitcom starring Emily Osment, and Raising Dion , the superhero show from Michael B. Jordan, were both scrapped recently after only two seasons apiece.

Space Force stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, Tawny Newsome, Don Lake, and Jimmy O. Yang. Both seasons of the show can be watched on Netflix now.