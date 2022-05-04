Netflix cancels new $100 million series

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has decided to no longer go forward with a new animated series from Archewell Productions, the organisation established by Megan Markle and Prince Harry.

As originally reported by Deadline , the show – tentatively named Pearl – was set to be the first animation project from the duo's new company and was created by the Duchess of Sussex. It was originally announced in July 2021 and was set to be the first project as part of a multi-year deal between Netflix and the royals – a deal that is said to be worth approximately $100 million, according to reports.

Pearl was said to be a family-friendly series that focused on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who finds inspiration from a variety of influential women throughout history. Amanda Rynda, best known for The Loud House and DC Super Hero Girls, was set to serve as showrunner, while Markle would have executive produced along with Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, David Furnish and Carolyn Soper.

T3 has reached out to Netflix for comment.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Markle said, at the time of the show's announcement.

"I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Netflix is pulling no punches at the minute, no matter whether you're royalty or not. Most recently, it cancelled the Steve Carell and Greg Daniels workplace comedy Space Force after two seasons. Just prior to that, it also scrapped the Michael B. Jordan-produced superhero show Raising Dion . In fact, Netflix has now cancelled a dozen projects in 2022 with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.