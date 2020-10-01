OnePlus 8T launch event is a one-of-a-kind experience that fans will love 😍

The OnePlus 8T is going to be unveiled on the Wednesday, October 14 – just a day after Apple launches the iPhone 12.

The company doesn't seem to be intimidated though, and is going all out to make the event a memorable one for fans. Livestream reveal events aren't new, but they're the new normal for media and the public alike given the pandemic.

OnePlus has just released details of its OnePlus 8T launch and it's embraced the medium by adding new ways for fans to enjoy and share the event together in a virtual world, and is even throwing in the chance to win the new device.

OnePlus World is a virtual space that fans can drop into, create an avatar of themselves, and have a stroll around in. It's open right now, and offers games and activities in the run up to the event, keeping track of everyone's progress on a global leaderboard.

If you'd rather spend your time learning more about the company and its slew of devices, you can visit the OnePlus Museum to learn more, and view 3D models of every OnePlus device released to date. You can also stop by the "virtual #ShotonOnePlus gallery" to take a look at fan photos.

It's very basic, as are the games, but the best part is that not only can you watch the OnePlus 8T launch from within OnePlus World in a virtual auditorium, you can create your own private room to host your very own watch party with friends, and talk to one another via voice or chat throughout the stream.

The experience also extends to after the launch by giving fans the opportunity of a virtual unboxing of the OnePlus 8Tat the Ultra Store – a 3D store in OnePlus World – and if you like what you see, you can buy the OnePlus 8T pop-up bundle then and there.

It's a novel approach to creating an online launch and turning into an experience geared towards fans. OnePlus has an active and loyal community, so it's a great way to involve them.

You can visit OnePlus World now to set up your avatar and start building up points before the launch event to be in with a chance of winning the new smartphone. The event kicks off on October 14 at 7AM PT /10AM ET /3PM BST which is midnight for those of you in Australia. Enjoy!