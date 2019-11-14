On Running’s new Cloud Hi walking shoes are comfier than your favourite sneakers

We’d be the first to say that not all walking shoes are lookers. But then, when it comes to outdoors footwear and clothing, we naturally prize substance over style. That means we’d be first out the door in a pair of walking shoes that boast big grip, cushioning and support, yet look more like something you’d wear on a dare.

So colour us delighted with the Cloud Hi, a new super-comfy walking shoe for men and women from On Running, available to buy direct from On for £150 (approx $192), that is very easy on the eye. Now, before we wax lyrical about these good-looking treads, let’s recap on the brains behind them. On Running is a company born in the Swiss Alps. Its main goal? To ‘revolutionise the sensation of running’.

While On’s main focus is running footwear, it’s also branching out into hiking boots and walking shoes for women and men. We have tested On’s running shoes before, so we were keen to slip into the Cloud Hi. We mean, just look at them…

Check out all of the On Cloud Hi colourways Image 1 of 8 The On Cloud Hi women's in Glacier / Grey (Image credit: On Running) Image 2 of 8 The On Cloud Hi women's in Sand / Eclipse (Image credit: On Running) Image 3 of 8 The On Cloud Hi women's in Pearl / Camel (Image credit: On Running) Image 4 of 8 The On Cloud Hi women's in Dust / Navy (Image credit: On Running) Image 5 of 8 The Cloud Hi men's in Umber / Caramel (Image credit: On Running) Image 6 of 8 The On Cloud Hi men's in Slate / Rock (Image credit: On Running) Image 7 of 8 The Cloud Hi men's in Ink / Brown (Image credit: On Running) Image 8 of 8 The On Cloud Hi men's in Eclipse / Black (Image credit: On Running)

According to On, the Cloud Hi sit at ‘the intersection between urban and outdoor,’ making them ‘the perfect shoe for exploration’. In other words, you can wear these on slightly more off-road scenarios as well as when dog walking, sightseeing, or at any other time when you’ll be traveling on foot a lot.

And because they come in various colours, both light and dark, you’ll be able to match a pair to the main colour palette of your outdoors or everyday wardrobe.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Cloud Hi is that they sport a ‘higher collar’ than other Cloud technical shoes, offering more support and protection from the ankle down. On has also thrown in a padded heel and performance sockliner to boost your walking comfort, which should help on longer journeys.

There’s further magic afoot too, namely with these three key technologies:

Helion Superfoam – lightweight and responsive foam cushioning to boost energy return, and to control temperature changes (whether you’re walking in hot or cold weather) that may otherwise degrade the foam and reduce the lifespan of the shoes.

– lightweight and responsive foam cushioning to boost energy return, and to control temperature changes (whether you’re walking in hot or cold weather) that may otherwise degrade the foam and reduce the lifespan of the shoes. Speedboard – a liquid-injected plate of thermoplastic polymer sitting between the CloudTec midsole and uppers. The Speedboard converts more of your energy into forward motion.

– a liquid-injected plate of thermoplastic polymer sitting between the CloudTec midsole and uppers. The Speedboard converts more of your energy into forward motion. CloudTec – for softer landings. On’s adaptive cushioning compresses on landing to absorb impact and create a firm platform to push you forward, step after step.

The Cloud Hi also have a simple to use yet effective Looplock speed-lacing system, which is easier to use than traditional laces. There’s good news for vegans, too, as the Cloud Hi use vegan leather and suede, plus a durable canvas.

Overall, if you want comfortable walking shoes that look good and reduce impact when you’re out walking, these are definitely worth trying. Head to On’s website to buy the Cloud Hi (RRP £150 / approx $192 ) and to view the different sizes and colourways for men and women.