Panerai celebrates Chinese New Year with intricate Chinese numeral dial

Panerai’s latest watch is a perfect celebration of Chinese New Year – but you might not be able to get it for a while. The Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni is a limited edition timepiece that uses a combination of Roman and Chinese numerals to tell the time.

Measuring 45mm, the Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni is definitely a watch that’s meant to steal your attention. A subtle tribute to Chinese New Year – if you fancy something bolder, check out these Year of the Snake 2025 watches – the Radiomir 8 Giorni upgrades Panerai’s popular Radiomir design with intricate new numerals.

The Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni features a California dial and is split into two halves. Typically, it would feature Roman and Arabic numerals, but for this watch, numbers 1, 2, 10 and 11 are shown in Roman numerals, and 4, 5, 7 and 8 are depicted in Chinese numerals. 3, 6, 9 and 12 are in the simple form of bar markers.

Aside from the beige Super-LumiNova numerals, the Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni has a black-to-anthracite shaded finish, so it looks almost brown in some lights. For a pop of colour, the steel hour and minute hands are lightly skeletonised and shown in blue.

Powered by the P.5000 calibre movement, the Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni has an eight day power reserve and is water resistant to 100 metres. The movement is extremely robust with two plates, a traversing bridge and intermediate wheel. All of this can be seen via the open caseback.

The Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni is finished with a dark green calf strap that matches the dial and case. Speaking of the case and bezel, it’s made from Brunito stainless steel and gives a square cushion shape that eclipses the rounded dial.

The Panerai Radiomir 8 Giorni is available to buy exclusively online and in Panerai boutiques in China. As of writing, it’s not yet available in other countries, but it’s expected to release in the UK later this year for a price of £10,800.