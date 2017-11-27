MEGA DEAL KLAXON! Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 with Hot Wheels expansion, Doom, Fallout 4, and Forza Motorsport 7 for just £170

This is by far the best deal we've seen for Xbox One S all of the Black Weekend and, simply put, if you've been keeping your powder dry for the best possible deal on Xbox One S then this is it.

That's because for just £170 you get an Xbox One S as well as Forza Horizon 3 with its Hot Wheels expansion pack, Doom, Fallout 4, and Forza Motorsport 7. That's the console with 4 excellent games for an incredibly low price point.

Check out the deal in full below:

Seriously, when you consider that an Xbox One X is retailing on its own with zero games for £450, and that the S can do everything the X can do aside from display games at a native 4K resolution, it seems like this bundle deal is an absolute steal.

Hook this up to an upscaling 4K TV and, with its HDR capabilities just like the X, you can essentially get the exact same gaming experience for an absolute fraction of the cost.

This deal definitely gets T3's stamp of approval.