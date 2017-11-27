MEGA DEAL KLAXON! Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 3 with Hot Wheels expansion, Doom, Fallout 4, and Forza Motorsport 7 for just £170

Want a powerful 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-equipped Xbox One S console with 4 top games for just £170. You got it, but only if you're FAST...

By

This is by far the best deal we've seen for Xbox One S all of the Black Weekend and, simply put, if you've been keeping your powder dry for the best possible deal on Xbox One S then this is it.

That's because for just £170 you get an Xbox One S as well as Forza Horizon 3 with its Hot Wheels expansion pack, Doom, Fallout 4, and Forza Motorsport 7. That's the console with 4 excellent games for an incredibly low price point.

Check out the deal in full below:

Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 3 with Hot Wheels expansion pack | Fallout 4 | Doom | Forza Motorsport 7 | £170 at Currys

Well this is a bit of alright. How do you fancy an Xbox One S console with 4 top games, including Forza Motorport 7, Doom, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 3 with its Hot Wheels expansion pack for just £170? Well, you got it...

View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 4 games £170 at Currys

Seriously, when you consider that an Xbox One X is retailing on its own with zero games for £450, and that the S can do everything the X can do aside from display games at a native 4K resolution, it seems like this bundle deal is an absolute steal.

Hook this up to an upscaling 4K TV and, with its HDR capabilities just like the X, you can essentially get the exact same gaming experience for an absolute fraction of the cost.

This deal definitely gets T3's stamp of approval.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.