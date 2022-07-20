Lovehoney's new sound-activated sex toys will buzz in time with your favourite tunes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lovehoney has launched a new sex toy range with a rather interesting USP: all of the toys are designed to buzz along in time to whatever music you're listening to. The music-activated Juno range includes a love egg, knicker vibrator, love ring and butt plug, all of which have been designed so that they can be synced to vibrate with music. The toys come with a remote, which is activated when situated near to a speaker to buzz and rumble in time. If you're home rolling, position the remote near your music source, or if you're out at a gig, club or festival, wear it around your neck and set the mode to sync with the beat.

Lovehoney's toys crop up repeatedly in our best Fleshlight and best vibrator guides, and these new additions are as innovative as we'd expect. Playful, fun, slimline and easy to use, they're clearly aimed at the beginner's market but as an experienced sex-toy user I was enamoured by the simple, joyful pleasure of a love egg that buzzes along to the beat. Check out the Vibrating Egg (opens in new tab), Love Ring (opens in new tab), Butt Plug (opens in new tab) and Knicker Vibrator (opens in new tab), all £49.99 but currently with 30% off, at Lovehoney.

Dive into the Lovehoney virtual empire

The Juno range launch was a star attraction at the Lovehoney metaverse, which forms part of the brand's 20th birthday celebrations. While the metaverse offers unlimited future potential for many fields, currently it's a brave new world (and a bit of a mystery) for those of us who aren't virtual reality gamers. Lovehoney is the first pleasure products brand to take a step into the virtual world, with this pop-up sexual wellness space.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The Lovehoney experience is being hosted on virtual 3D space, Decentraland. This decentralised platform is run by its users and although it has struggled with some tech glitches, it can be accessed on any browser and without a headset, making it an egalitarian way to explore VR. You can enter Decentraland as a guest or create an account and sign up to its token currency. Either way, it's super-fun crafting yourself an avatar before stepping into its virtual world.

Until 31 July 2022, Lovehoney is offering visitors (aged over 18) to explore four immersive floors. Once you've had a chat with door security, Betty the Bee, regarding behaviour expectations and getting the lowdown on Lovehoney's reporting process, you enter the Lovehoney shop where you can peruse and purchase products. Head to the second floor for educational videos and workshops from Lovehoney's expert panel. An art gallery on the third floor hosts original erotic artwork by NFT artists (non-fungible token ie unique digital art) while on the rooftop, DJs play at a 24-hour party to celebrate the Juno range. Head into the Lovehoney metaverse here (opens in new tab).