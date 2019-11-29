Lovehoney has 50% off vibrators, dildos, and sex toys for men in its Black Friday sale

In a hurry? Jump to...

Black Friday 2019 is now officially upon us and things are really starting to heat up.

Lovehoney, one of the UK's leading online adult toy retailers, is offering up to 50% off its sex toys and lingerie; these offers will last all over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

With over 500 offers on vibrators, dildos and sexy nightwear to choose from, we thought we'd help you pick from the best; the toys for men and women that'll really spice up your sex life.

LOVEHONEY BLACK FRIDAY SALE: VIBRATORS

Lelo Insignia Soraya Luxury Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator | Was £189.99 | Now £95.00 at Lovehoney This sleek and sensual vibrator is now half-price. The Soraya is designed to reach deep inside as its clitoral nub vibrates to multiply your pleasure. Soraya's vibration strength is truly breath-taking as individual motors allow it to stimulate every erogenous point.

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator | Was £69.99 | Now £48.99 at Lovehoney The Greedy Girl is named well: this G-spot rabbit vibrator is designed for women who want to tailor their orgasms, with its 36 possible vibration-mode combinations. The Greedy Girl is made from a silky silicone, is USB-rechargeable, travel-friendly and features two powerful motors for intense vibration pleasure.

Lovehoney Triple Tickler Realistic Purple G-Spot Dildo Vibrator 5.5 inch | Was £24.99 | Now £12.50 at Lovehoney A steal at half-price, the realistic Triple Tickler’s veins and curved head are designed to give you an amazing internal sensation, while a set of fluted ticklers at the base of the shaft pipe intense vibrations to your clitoris.

LOVEHONEY BLACK FRIDAY SALE: DILDOS

Lifelike Lover Luxe Realistic Multicoloured Silicone Dildo 7 Inch | Was £29.99 | Now £17.99 at Lovehoney Made from luxury silicone, beautifully textured for intense sensations - the Lifelike Lover dildo is a gorgeously coloured sex toy that’s designed to give you realistic intercourse pleasure.

Lifelike Lover Classic Realistic Dildo 6 Inch | Was £22.99 | Now £11.50 at Lovehoney If you're looking for realism, then the Lifelike Lover Classic will deliver in every way. This firm and flexible dildo will stimulate your eyes as well as your body. Its suction cup base allows for hands-free adventures.



Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo 7 Inch | Was £29.99 | Now £15.00 at Lovehoney The Lovehoney Beaded Sensual Glass Dildo has over 400 reviews and a full five-star rating on the Lovehoney site and it's fully deserved. Pronounced bulbs and a smooth curve add a new dimension of pleasure - can be used for shared and solo play.

LOVEHONEY BLACK FRIDAY SALE: SEX TOYS FOR MEN

Fleshlight Pink Lady Stamina Training Unit | Was £59.99 | Now £41.99 from Lovehoney Train yourself to last longer with the Pink Lady Fleshlight. Tighter than the original Fleshlight, with super-stimulating textures, the Pink Lady is highly pleasurable, while enabling you to become a better lover.

Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring | Was £19.99 | Now £10.00 at Lovehoney If a shared climax is your goal, then the Bionic Bullet Cock Ring could be the toy for you and your partner. Two stretchy rings fit over the shaft and balls, while vibrations stimulate both you and him.

Lovehoney Mega Mighty 3 Extra Inches Clear Penis Extender with Ball Loop | was £24.99 | Now £12.50 at Lovehoney Add up to three inches to the penis and some partner-pleasuring textures as well. A snug sleeve and ball loop keeps everything in place and desensitises, so playtime can be prolonged

If none of these Lovehoney Black Friday deals hits the spot, and you’re looking for something a bit different, then you can check out our Best sex toys of 2019. Or perhaps you’re looking for other sex toys for men, in which case take a look at our recommendations for the Best Fleshlight 2019.