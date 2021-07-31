How to watch British Lions vs South Africa online - live stream the second Test from anywhere

Warren Gatland look to build on first victory, but can the Springboks bounce back? Here's how to watch British Lions vs South Africa in the second Test for free

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi attempts to hand off Robbie Henshaw of the British & Irish Lions during the 1st test at Cape Town Stadium
(Image credit: MB Media/Getty Images)
Warren Gatlands' tourists know a win on Saturday will give them a series victory with a match to spare as they face the wounded Springboks in Cape Town. It's certainly going to be one to watch, so read on for your full guide on how to watch British Lions vs South Africa and get a second Test live stream from anywhere. 

Having clawed their way back from a 12-3 half-time deficit to claim a stunning a 22-17 win in Saturday's opening encounter, Lions Captain Alun Wyn Jones will be readying his men to prepare for a Springboks onslaught as the hosts look to save the series.

We've got all the info on how to live stream British & Irish Lions vs South Africa from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the second Test.

Where can I live stream British Lions vs South Africa second Test in the UK?

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the British & Irish Lions vs South Africa second Test via Sky Sports, who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tour.

The network has a dedicated Sky Sports Lions channel for the series, with coverage staring at 3pm BST. The match is also being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. 

Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

British Lions vs South Africa: Second Test kick-off time

The British Lions vs South Africa second Test is being played at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, and kicks off at 6pm SAST local time on Saturday, July 31

That makes it a 5pm BST start for Lions fans in the UK and Ireland and a 2am AEST start on in the early hours of Sunday morning for rugger fans in Australia

Viewers in New Zealand will meanwhile need to be ready for kick-off at 4am NZST.

How to watch British Lions vs South Africa: Second Test from anywhere in the world 

If you're out of the country for the British Lions vs South Africa: Second Test game, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions. 

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Stan Sport or Sky Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for the second Test between the British & Irish Lions and South Africa.

Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream British and Irish Lions vs South Africa

Alun Wyn Jones, tour captain for the British Lions Tour

(Image credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

How to live stream British Lions vs South Africa: Second Test anywhere else in the world

South Africa fans will be able to cheer on the Springboks at home via subscription service Super Sport. Kick off is at If you're away from the TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream the Second Test, as well the remainder of the Lions tour of South Africa matches on NBC Sports. This means you'll be able to watch on NBC's on-demand service, Peacock TV, which costs just $4.99 a month - or you can opt for no-ads for $10 a month. Better still, new customers can benefit from a 7-day free trial

Meanwhile, fans based in Australia can watch British & Irish Lions vs South Africa live via ad-free streaming service Stan Sport.

A subscription will set you back $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE TRIAL.

In New Zealand pay-tv network Sky Sport is showing the British & Irish Lions vs South Africa. 

If you're already a subscriber, you can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a British Lions vs South Africa live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

  • VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
  • As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
  • Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
  • When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for MacVPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
  • Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it
  • To live stream British Lions vs South Africa, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions, with the likes of Stan Sport or Sky Sports opening their online gates to you.
  • We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

