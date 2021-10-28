How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka and live stream T20 World Cup cricket online anywhere on Earth

Ready to live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup? We have the key details of how to watch right on this page, so you can see whether the Aussies can make it two wins from two - or whether the plucky Sri Lankans can steal their thunder.

Sri Lanka thrashed all of their opponents in the qualifiers, before beating eighth-ranked Bangladesh in their first Super 12s game. Australia, meanwhile, impressed with the ball but not so much with the bat in their laboured win over South Africa.

This could be a cracker, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka no matter where you are in the world with our T20 World Cup cricket watching guide below. If you're abroad and can't access your preferred coverage, you can always use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.

Australia vs Sri Lanka is being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Play gets underway at 6pm GST local time on Thursday, October 28, which makes it a 3pm BST start in the UK and a very late night for cricket fans in Australia, who can tune in at 1am AEDT on Thursday night/Friday morning.

The start time for cricket fans based in India is 7.30pm IST, while it's 7pm PKT for viewers in Pakistan.

How to live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the T20 World Cup action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Sports, Kayo Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server in any country, which will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream T20 World Cup cricket in Australia

Image Fans based in Australia have a late night ahead of them, with Australia vs Sri Lanka starting at 1am AEDT on Thursday night/Friday morning. The good news is that if you stay up late enough, there's a way to tune in for FREE. The T20 World Cup action is being shown on beIN Sports, which is available through Foxtel. However, it's also being live streamed by the slick streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo price plans start from a super cheap AUD$25 a month, but if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a FREE Kayo Sports trial.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket in India: live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka

Image Cricket fans in India can tune into the Australia vs Sri Lanka game at 7.30pm IST on Thursday evening, with the game being shown on Star Sports. Alternatively, you can watch the T20 World Cup action via Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start at Rs 499, and you can live stream the cricket on the Hotstar app too, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel are also offering special data plans for Disney+ Hotstar and the T20 World Cup.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka in the UK

Image In the UK, you can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka on Sky Sports, which has exclusive live broadcast rights to the T20 World Cup. Coverage begins at 2.30pm BST on Thursday afternoon, and play gets under way at 3pm. Subscribers can also live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. And if you don't have Sky Sports, the standalone Now TV service is a much more flexible alternative. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the cricket just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Australia vs Sri Lanka anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an Australia vs Sri Lanka live stream for you.

The streaming options are really straightforward, with PTV Sports showing the T20 World Cup action for FREE in Pakistan. Just sign up with your phone number and tune in to Australia vs Sri Lanka at 7pm PKT on Thursday evening.

In the US, Australia vs Sri Lanka gets underway at 10am ET / 7am PT on Thursday morning.

It's being shown on $6.99 per month streaming service ESPN Plus and dedicated cricket channel Willow TV, which is available via an addon for the excellent-value OTT service Sling TV.

Right now you can get your first month of Sling for $10 (usually $35), and your first month of the Willow TV addon for just $5 (usually $10).

