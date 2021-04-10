How to live stream the Grand National 2021 FREE and from anywhere

Set to be watched by over 500 million viewers in more than 140 countries, the world's most famous steeplechase returns this Saturday - read on for your full guide to getting a Grand National live stream and watch online from anywhere.

Bumped off the sporting calendar last year thanks to the pandemic (a slightly underwhelming simulated Virtual Grand National took place instead), the runners and riders are at last back at Aintree for the 173rd annual running of this historic race.

Forty competitors are set to take on the iconic racecourse and its infamously demanding fences over four and a half miles.

Cloth Cap heads up the field, with the Jonjo O'Neill trained horse widely seen as this year's favourite, with Burrows Saint also being heavily backed to give trainer Willie Mullins his second Grand National triumph.

We've got all the info on how to live stream the Grand National no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

What time can I live stream the Grand National?

The biggest event in the UK's racing calendar takes place at Aintree Racecourse, Merseyside on Saturday, April 10.

The horses are set to be under starter's orders at 5.15pm BST local time, making it a 12.15pm ET, 9.15am PT start for racing fans in the US and Canada and a 2.15am AEST on Sunday morning start in Australia.

Where can I live stream the Grand National 2021 in the UK?

You can watch all the drama from Aintree unfold with a Grand National live stream via ITV1, completely free-to-air in the UK. Alternatively, you can watch the Grand National online on ITV Hub with the ability to watch it live on any device, including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream the Grand National 2021 if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from Aintree, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV, TSN and Kayo when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN.





Can I live stream the Grand National in the US?

It's doesn't seem to be good news for horse racing fans in the US.

Despite the race's iconic status, at the time of writing there isn't a confirmed linear US broadcaster for this year's event.

Your best bet is to use a VPN service as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting the race and go from there. But do consider that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to live stream the Grand National anywhere else in the world

Looking for a 2021 Grand Nation live stream where you are? Here's the options we have for the rest of the world to catch the UK's biggest annual horse race.

It's good news for those looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting this year's live. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

Canadian horse racing fans can live stream the 2021 Grand National on the CBC Sports website.

Coverage kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, with the main race set to begin at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT.

For those willing to wake up at an unsociable hour Down Under, subscription service Foxtel holds the live broadcast rights to the Grand National 2021 rights Down Under, with the race set to be shown on Sky Thoroughbred Central at 2.15am AEST on Sunday morning.

