How to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea: watch Champions League quarter-final online from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Real Madrid are in the driver's seat for the return leg of their quarter-final tie against the Champions League holders thanks to a Karim Benzema masterclass, but Chelsea aren't out of it yet. Read on for your full guide to getting a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream and watching the Champions League game online from anywhere.

Madrid have a 3-1 aggregate lead, but they could and probably should have put the tie to bed last week. They were unplayable in the first half but dreadful in the latter stages, and with Éder Militão suspended, Chelsea might just fancy their chances of a turnaround.

After all, the Bernabéu can be a jittery place on nights like this, and Thomas Tuchel's men will know that a fast start may be enough to whip the home crowd into a self-destructive frenzy.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea kick-off time

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea game is being played at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, and kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 12.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be a very early morning for Champions League fans in Australia, with kick-off at 5am AEST at the crack of dawn on Wednesday.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Paramount Plus or Stan Sport when you're overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the top dog of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content and get you the best seat in the house for Real Madrid vs Chelsea. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned money. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea

How to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea: live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to the Champions League in the UK, with Real Madrid vs Chelsea being shown on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7pm BST, ahead of kick-off at 8pm. For £25 you can get a BT Monthly Pass, which will let you watch Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football, as well as UFC and MotoGP without paying out for a full TV package. Not in the country right now? Using a VPN will let you watch the game just as you would if you were at home.

(Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Chelsea anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and, of course, any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on CBS in the US. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's also being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus, which starts at $4.99 a month. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN, which is live streaming not only every game of the Champions league season, but all of the Premier League action too. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. It's being shown on Stan Sport, which costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.