How to live stream Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021 FREE and from anywhere on Earth

The second instalment of the new F1 season sees Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take their rivalry to the iconic twists and turns of the Imola circuit in Italy - read on for your full guide to getting a Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream and watch the F1 2021 season online from anywhere.

Hamilton kicked off the campaign with a win in last month's gripping opening race of the season in Bahrain. The dramatic climax saw Verstappen take first place from Hamilton, before having to concede the lead after acknowledging he had overtaken his rival by running off the track.

That race now looks set to be a prelude to what could be a classic season with the two drivers and their cars looking well matched.

With battle set to recommence, we've got all the info on how to live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster of F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the UK?

You can catch the second race of the 2021 Formula One season with a Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 and online on the Sky Go app, to watch all the action from Italy.

What time can I live stream the F1 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

This second instalment of the F1 2021 season takes place at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in the Italian town of Imola, on Sunday, April 18.

The green light is set to get lit at 3pm local time (CET), which is 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT - and 11pm AEDT.

Coverage gets started on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday at 12.30pm BST in the UK.

How to live stream F1 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, Sky has exclusive live broadcast rights to the F1 2021 season. You can live stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1, with motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 12.30pm BST.

How to live stream F1 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's second instalment from the 2021 F1 season, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the US

ESPN will be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 9am ET / 6am PT (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT).

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal.

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2021 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live stream for you.

Dedicated F1 fans will likely be all over F1 TV. Available to a number of locations around the globe, get access to all the races live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. You can even opt for the F1 TV Pro package, which includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage, too. The US subscription costs $79.99, and some regions are even eligible for a 7-day free trial.

If you're willing to stay up late Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action from Italy. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial- after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the Emilia Romagna is at 11pm AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport. Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will start at 1am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Canadian petrolheads can watch 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you'll can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 9am ET / 6am PT for Canadian viewers this Sunday.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL.

Sky Italia will be showing all 2021 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Emilia Romagna GP is all set to start on Sunday at 3pm CET.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, VPN for Android smartphones, an iPad VPN, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or ESPN opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of Sky Sports or ESPN opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

